Dolly Parton Reveals if She’ll Be Part of Jennifer Aniston’s ‘9 to 5’ Reboot

Country star Dolly Parton just opened up about her thoughts on the new reboot of her 1980 movie, 9 To 5. The film will likely be produced by actress Jennifer Aniston.

Parton recently chatted with fans during an interview at CMA Fest last week about her feelings surrounding the new reboot of the classic film. According to the “I Will Always Love You” singer, she isn’t against a modern-day reimagining of the film.

But will Dolly Parton be a part of the new 9 To 5 reboot? Apparently, nobody has reached out to her quite yet. And Parton is very open to being involved in the new movie.

Parton said that she once spent some time at Aniston’s home several years ago for a lunch date where they discussed the possibility of the film getting a modern-day rebirth.

“She [Aniston] did talk about wanting to do that then with younger newer people,” Parton explained. “And that possibly Jane [Fonda], Lily [Tomlin] and I… they might look us up and now that we’re older and whatever positions we’re holding, the characters that we played… and that we might get to be in it there. And I’m certainly hoping they’ll use my song.”

Aniston better ring up Miss Dolly ASAP for a cameo!

What We Know about the New ‘9 to 5’ Film

The new rendition of the classic comedy film about misogyny in the workplace is set to be produced by Jennifer Aniston’s production company, Echo Films. Diablo Cody is reportedly penning the script.

No one has revealed the details of the film’s plot quite yet. The original film famously featured Dolly Parton along with superstar actresses Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. The original film was brainstormed by Fonda and made over $100 million upon its release. The film also kickstarted Parton’s acting career.

Since the original 1980 film was released, it kicked off a television show and a Broadway musical. It also inspired the 2011 film Horrible Bosses, which Aniston also starred in.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives

