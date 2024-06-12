Will Moseley Reflects on “Super Cool Moment” With Jelly Roll, Talks Katy Perry’s ‘American Idol’ Replacement

American Idol star Will Moseley emerged as a frontrunner early on in season 22. By the top 14, judge Luke Bryan had already predicted he’d see the 23-year-old Georgia native on finale night. And he was right. Moseley didn’t walk away with the title, finishing second behind season 22 winner Abi Carter. However, he did leave with plenty of stories to tell his future grandchildren. Moseley recently opened up about meeting Jelly Roll and who he thinks should replace Katy Perry.

Will Moseley Thought Jelly Roll Was Lying About Recognizing Him on ‘American Idol’

Country star Jelly Roll’s guest mentorship was a season 22 highlight for many American Idol viewers—and contestants. Naturally, Moseley already knew exactly who the “Need a Favor” singer was. But the former college athlete was stunned to learn that recognition went both ways.

At first, Moseley suspected the GRAMMY nominee was simply being kind. “I was like, ‘Nah, man, you don’t have to lie to me,'” he told US Weekly.

But Jelly Roll insisted. “No, I’m serious,” the three-time 2024 CMT Music Award winner said. “I’ve heard your name.”

At that point, the gravity of the situation began to sink in for Moseley. “That was a super cool moment, to just think that someone as big as Jelly Roll had already been introduced to what I had going on,” said the season 22 runner-up. “That was so cool, man.”

Moseley commemorated the moment in an April 8 social media post featuring a selfie of him with the “Save Me” singer. “They say never meet your hero’s, but I did and you are still just that,” he wrote on Instagram. “My hero!”

Who Does Will Think Should Replace Katy Perry?

American Idol viewers crowned Abi Carter the winner on May 19. Since then, online speculation about Katy Perry’s replacement has ramped up. The “What Makes a Woman” singer announced earlier this year that she was leaving the show after seven seasons.

Who does Will Moseley think should replace Perry? “I will never give an answer on that,” he told US Weekly. “It’s way above my pay grade.”

Many viewers thought Jelly Roll seemed like a natural fit to replace Perry after watching him mentor the top 24. And the “Halfway to Hell” singer has zero hesitation about taking over.

I’ve accepted the job and they haven’t offered it,” he said during an April interview.

Featured photo via Instagram