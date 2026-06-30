Dolly Parton Reveals Why She Refused to Let Elvis Presley Record “I Will Always Love You”

In 1974, Dolly Parton controlled the airwaves when she released her hit song “I Will Always Love You.” Writing the song as a farewell to her business partner at the time, Porter Wagoner, “I Will Always Love You” peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs. Over the decades that followed, it was covered by artists like Kenny Rogers, LeAnn Rimes, John Doe, and most notably, Whitney Houston. But according to the country singer, she once cried over having to turn down Elvis Presley the chance to record the classic.

Speaking with BBC Radio 2, Dolly recalled the time Elvis and his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, sought her permission to record “I Will Always Love You.” The idea of letting the King of Rock and Roll cover her song was a dream come true for Dolly. But there was one slight problem, “I wouldn’t let Colonel Tom Parker [record the song].”

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While a fan of Elvis, Dolly didn’t care much for the manager. Over the years, it was revealed that Parker often took advantage of Elvis during his career. But at the time, Dolly found herself being presented with a bad deal. “[T]he night before [the recording session], Colonel Tom Parker calls me and says, ‘Well, you know we don’t record anything with Elvis unless we have publishing on it, or at least half the publishing.’”

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Dolly Parton Followed Her Heart

With the song already a No. 1 hit, Dolly wasn’t about to let the rights trade owners. “Well, I said, because I had a No. 1 song on it, I said, ‘This is the most important copyright in my whole publishing company, and I can’t do that.’ I said, ‘I’m really sorry,’ and I cried all night.”

Heartbroken over having to deny one of the biggest stars in the world, Dolly followed her instincts, even when others criticized her decision. “I mean, it was like the worst thing. You know, it’s like, ‘Oh, my God … Elvis Presley.’ And other people were saying, ‘You’re nuts. It’s Elvis Presley. I mean, hell, I’d give him all of it.’ I said, ‘I can’t do that. Something in my heart says, ‘Don’t do that.’”

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Dolly’s instincts were right. When granting Houston the chance to cover the song, it became one of the best-selling records of all time. And while she never got to hear Elvis sing the lyrics, she insisted, “When Whitney’s came out, I made enough money to buy Graceland”

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)