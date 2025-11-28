Dolly Parton Shares a Special Thanksgiving Message to Her Loving Fans

For fans of Dolly Parton, the last few months brought a great deal of concern when the singer announced she needed to postpone her Las Vegas residency. Although needing to cancel performances in the past, the announcement from the singer caused fans to worry when she shared she needed her “100,000-mile check-up.” Dolly continued to miss public appearances over the weeks. But now, with the holidays underway, the country icon appears in good health as she sent a special message to fans on Thanksgiving.

Videos by American Songwriter

Posting a video of herself on Instagram, Dolly appeared as her usual self as she greeted fans with that signature smile. Speaking directly to fans, she said, “Well hey! It’s Dolly here, and I want to wish all of you and your family blessings this Thanksgiving. I am so thankful for all of you and for the memories that we’ve shared through the years.”

[RELATED: What Dolly Parton Has Sacrificed During Her Illustrious Career: “How Did I Even Get It Done?”]

Dolly Parton Doesn’t Care About Age

Some fans might have wanted to know about her current health, but Dolly only focused on Thanksgiving. Thankful for not only her family and friends, the country singer sent her love to fans all over the world. “So Happy Thanksgiving to everyone, and just know that I will always love you.”

Aside from her Thanksgiving Day statement, Dolly discussed her ongoing career with People. And when it came to the idea of retiring, the singer still had some dreams to accomplish. “People say, ‘Well, you’re going to be 80 years old.’ Well, so what? Look at all I’ve done in 80 years. I feel like I’m just getting started.” She added, “I know that sounds stupid, but unless my health gives way, which right now I seem to be doing fine. I think there’s a lot to be said about age.”

Caring little about her age and more about her passion, Dolly concluded, “If you allow yourself to get old, you will. I say, ‘I ain’t got time to get old!’ I ain’t got time to dwell on that. That’s not what I’m thinking about.”

With Dolly spreading some holiday cheer and looking ahead to the future, the singer seemed ready to get back to the stage and her fans.

(Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)