Dolly Parton Told Imagination Library Children to “Dream Big” in Heartfelt Final Note

Back in the 1990s, Dolly Parton hoped to encourage children around the country to keep reading. But the singer wanted to do more than encourage. That was when Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was created. The organization’s main goal was to support young readers by gifting them free books until they turned 5. Dolly first formed the organization as a tribute to her father. But over the years, the Imagination Library gifted over 300 million books. And even in her passing, Dolly left young readers with one final message.

When a young reader hits 5, sadly, they would receive their last book from the Imagination Library. Although not a moment of celebration, it acted as a milestone as the children prepared to enter the school system. And wanting to honor the moment, Dolly presented each graduate with a touching letter.

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Dolly Parton’s final note to children in her Imagination Library is going viral following her death.



In the message, Parton encouraged kids receiving their last free book at age 5 to keep reading, dream big, learn as much as they can and care for the people who care for them.… pic.twitter.com/68ewY3qtl4 — Complex (@Complex) August 31, 2026

In the letter, Dolly wrote about sending the first book and how quickly time passed between that moment and starting school. Not wanting the children to feel heartbroken over the last book, she added, “This may be your last book from the Imagination Library, but you have to promise me you will keep on reading.”

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Dolly Parton Leaves Readers With One Final Message Of Hope

Dolly did more than celebrate the occasion. She also gave readers some resources about fueling their passion for reading. “If you go to your local public library, you will find a great number of books just for kids your age. Every book is a treasure and every time you open one up you will meet new friends and take wonderful journeys to magical places.”

Although the Imagination Library started in Tennessee, the organization, like Dolly, was too big for just one state. Not only did the Imagination Library expand throughout the United States, but it also encouraged children with free books in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland.

From a simple dream to help children learn to read, Dolly created a legacy that reached far beyond the stage. And for those readers coming to the end of the Imagination Library, she promised, “There is no limit to what you can do or how far you can go. Just remember the lessons my family taught me – dream big dreams; learn everything you can learn; and care for all those who care for you.”

While growing can be both daunting and intimidating, Dolly insisted that no matter how old they got, “I will always love you.”

(Photo by Chris Polk/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)