Dolly Parton’s First Posthumous Song Released as Part of Star-Studded Tribute Album

It has been over two weeks since Dolly Parton passed away at 80. But no matter how much time has passed, it still feels like yesterday. With the hitmaker writing over 3,000 songs during her career, she left a legacy that included “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You.” She also released her last album just a few years ago with Rockstar. Truly a global icon and the Queen of Country Music, Dolly had one last surprise waiting for fans. Although she might be gone, Dolly made sure fans would have one more chance to hear the voice that helped define country music.

Over the last few years, Alison Brown and Garry West worked to put the finishing touches on a star-studded tribute album. But it wasn’t for Dolly. Instead, it highlighted the rich history of the Stanley Brothers. Scheduled to release on October 16, Where the Soul Never Dies: Celebrating 80 Years of The Stanley Brothers featured Billy Strings, Willie Nelson, Sierra Ferrell, and even Steve Martin.

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But when needing the perfect voice for the classic song “Bound to Ride,” the producers turned to Dolly. Deciding to record the vocals for the song in her own studio, West admitted, “I call it the full Dolly. We didn’t know what we would get back, and she really did over-deliver. We were shocked.”

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[RELATED: Dolly Parton Earns 82 Global Sales Certifications Across 14 Countries]

Dolly Parton Gives The Stanley Brothers The Full Dolly Treatment

Aside from giving the track the full Dolly treatment, the country icon needed a little help. Mixing her vocals with the talents of the First Ladies, “Bound to Ride” became a collaboration that bridged generations of country and bluegrass music. And with the song now serving as Dolly’s first posthumous release, the recording carried even more weight than anyone involved.

As for the full album, Where the Soul Never Dies included:

Willie Nelson and Sierra Ferrell – “I’ll Fly Away”

Jamey Johnson and Shawn Camp – “Rank Strangers to Me”

Dierks Bentley with Della Mae – “How Mountain Girls Can Love”

Dolly Parton – “Bound to Ride”

Jim Lauderdale with the Travelin’ McCourys – “Riding That Midnight Train”

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band – “Think of What You’ve Done”

Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell – “Little Birdie”

Ralph Stanley II with Tim O’Brien – “Mother No Longer Awaits Me at Home”

I’m With Her – “Going Up Home to Live in Green Pastures”

Steve Martin and Ed Helms – Stanley Brothers comedy routine

Dolly might have recorded “Bound to Ride” as a tribute to the Stanley Brothers, but its release took on an entirely different meaning after her passing. What started as another collaboration became one final chance for fans to hear the Queen of Country Music. And sadly, the album was an unexpected reminder that great music had a way of outliving the people who made it.



(Photo by Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images)