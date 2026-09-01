Dolly Parton’s Manager Responds to Backlash Over Bad Wolves’ “Jolene” Cover

Before Dolly Parton passed away, the country icon continued to work. Even with her health issues and battling cancer, the hitmaker refused to rest. And during that time, it seemed that she was on the verge of collaborating with heavy metal band Bad Wolves on a cover of “Jolene.” But sadly, she passed away before recording her vocals. That mattered little to the band’s label as they released the track. While some members of the band criticized the decision, Dolly’s manager considered it the right move.

Fans all around the world continued to mourn the death of Dolly. Often deemed the Queen of Country Music, the singer did more than entertain on the airwaves and silver screen. She used her stardom to completely transform the world around her. And for those who never got the chance to meet the icon, they were still touched by her generosity with the Imagination Library.

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But with Dolly not able to complete her work with Bad Wolves, the band didn’t want to release the unfinished track. Their label, Better Noise Music, had other opinions and moved ahead with the song. It was officially shared on streaming platforms on August 31. That’s when the band’s guitarist AJ Rebollo announced he was leaving the group due to the label.

[RELATED: Dolly Parton’s Team Reveals the “Project Roadmap” She Left Behind for Decades of New Projects]

Exactly What Dolly Parton Would Have Done

Not agreeing with the label releasing the song against his wishes, Rebollo insisted he was no longer “happy” with his position in the music industry. He suggested the decision was made from ‘ill intent.”

While Rebollo stood by his exit, proceeds from the song went to fund Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. And according to Dolly’s manager, Danny Nozell, he supported Better Noise Music. “Dolly was a champion of artists pushing musical boundaries. She listened to the Bad Wolves arrangement of ‘Jolene’ weeks ago, gave it her full blessing, and was incredibly excited to collaborate on it.”

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Understanding that Bad Wolves wasn’t able to work with the band, Nozell insisted that the song’s release was exactly what Dolly would have done. “Releasing this track on Monday as a tribute – with proceeds directly supporting her beloved Imagination Library – is exactly what Dolly and her team wanted.”

Following Dolly’s passing, fans, musicians, and those closest to her were still trying to process the loss. And with emotions running high, the disagreement surrounding “Jolene” appeared to show just how differently everyone was dealing with the heartbreak.

(Photo by rune hellestad/Corbis via Getty Images)