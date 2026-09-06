Dolly Parton’s Sister Slams “Fake AI Garbage” and “Snarky Tweets” Following the Country Icon’s Death

Stella Parton has a request for fans of her late sister, Dolly Parton. Following Dolly’s death, her younger sister took to Instagram to speak out against “insensitivity from strangers” amid her time of mourning.

Stella started her post by thanking fans who’ve expressed “genuine support and love during this time of our family bereavement.” She then turned her attention to other individuals.

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“Sadly, because of the way our lives have been lived in front of the public, we have no choice but to be subjected to incredible pressure and insensitivity from strangers,” Stella wrote. “There is a tremendous amount of AI and endless garbage being posted everyday and it’s been challenging to absorb and or ignore.”

“As time passes, those who are in the business of exploiting the loss and tragedies of others on a daily basis will move on to the next stampede of endless misinformation,” she continued.

Stella Parton Praises Late Sister Dolly Parton

Stella e that Dolly “would be surprised and delighted by the love her family and she has been shown during this time.” She added that, because Dolly “loved her fans and public in general,” she opted not to share her opinions on controversial topics.

“She knew as well as anyone what a negative vortex that could turn into which is nothing but a huge waste of positive energy,” Stella wrote. “My sister was a positive influence to the world into which she was born. She used her music as a tool and a passion to move people in a positive way.”

“But her heart was so big and tender toward anyone who felt, as she often felt as a child. The feeling of being told you were less than, undeserving or insignificant were deep wounds on all of us as children,” she continued. “I walked along side her my entire life and witnessed and experienced many of the same slights and insults even through this recent loss in our lives.”

Stella went on to ask fans that they “show more compassion and wisdom as we move forward in life.”

“Use my sister’s life as an example for tolerance and respect toward others,” she pleaded. “It’s not about the most clever comments, fake AI garbage or snarky tweets. At the end of the day or the end of a life, how will you feel about yourself? It’s not about what other individuals you will never meet think of you!”

Stella’s comments mirror those she made shortly after Dolly died following a brief battle with cancer. In that initial post, Stella wrote in part, “She left the world a better place by being in it, so let’s follow her example.”

Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic