Don Toliver, Future, A$AP Rocky Hit the Dance Floor in New Metro Boomin Video

Metro Boomin released the third music video from his recent December studio album Heroes & Villains on Monday (April 10). Following up visuals for “Superhero” with Future and “Creepin’ (Remix)” with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy, the “Too Many Nights” video is packed with superstar talent.

Videos by American Songwriter

Videos by American Songwriter

With Don Toliver primarily singing the song’s hooks and verses, Future later joins the track for the outro. Co-produced by Metro and the esteemed Honorable C.N.O.T.E., “Too Many Nights” is another fascinating melodic display by Toliver, whose Keep the bitch ju-u-ump chorus makes way for his lyrics about splurging at the club.

I done hit the strip club and spent a tall ten

Lil’ shawty off the Clicquot

She been comin’ hot just like a hеat stroke

I could see you lurkin’ through thе peephole

For the visuals, Toliver and Metro accurately depict the night out that the song conveys. Along with making it rain cash at the strip club and chatting up some women, the duo shows off their moves on a multi-colored dance floor.

Later in the video, A$AP Rocky makes an appearance, as he, Toliver, and Metro don T-shirts that read “Free Young Thug,” showing solidarity to the Atlanta rapper currently behind bars. Towards the end of his song-ending portion, Future books his own room at the club, as he sits on the couch alone and raps about his vices.

Money comin’ too fast, I can’t slow it

Feel like I’m runnin’ from my past, I can’t slow down

Too many nights, ’bout to crash

Now I’m buyin’ the foreigns, all cash

I can’t slow down

On the rest of Heroes & Villains, Toliver makes two more appearances and Future makes three. Six songs after “Too Many Nights” on the track list, Don and Future collide again for the ninth song “I Can’t Save You,” which serves as an interlude for the LP. Currently, Toliver is coming off the release of his February studio album Love Sick and is preparing for his upcoming nationwide tour. Conversely, Future just got back home from his “One Big Party” tour and is in the midst of prepping a new collaborative album with Metro Boomin. While we await their next steps, check out the “Too Many Nights” video below.

(Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)