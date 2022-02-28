Drummer Nandi Bushell Covers Jimi Hendrix… on Guitar

By now, many of us know musician Nandi Bushell as a drummer. She’s battled Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl on the kit and she’s famously covered a number of difficult songs, from Rush to Fatboy Slim.

But now the virtuoso has covered Jimi Hendrix’s famed song, “Little Wing,” and she’s done it on guitar no less.

Bushell took to social media to share her latest accomplishment, writing to her thousands of followers, “Peace, Love and Respect! This is #littlewing by #jimihendrix, one of my favourite #hendrix tunes. I have spent this week relaxing, off school, and jamming my #fender#guitar To all #peace#love and #respect@JimiHendrix“

Check the clip out below, as well.

Grohl, one of American Songwriter’s recent cover stars, talked with Spin Magazine recently about the band’s new comedy-horror movie, Studio 666. In that interview, Bushell and Grohl’s friendship came up and Grohl heaped praise on the young rocker.

“Long before I was ever involved, she was perhaps the most inspiring person on the Internet. To see someone so filled with love and joy and hope and music,” Grohl said. “Then that, coupled with this incredible musical ability at such a young age, just blew my mind. I’m sure most everyone felt the same. But to be involved in something that surely brought people three or four minutes of joy in an otherwise really dark time, I was honored.”

He added, “The funniest part about her coming out to Los Angeles [when they eventually performed together on stage] is we had never met. We met at soundcheck that day. I knew she was small. I didn’t realize she was that small. I mean, she’s fucking tiny! [Laughs.] I never questioned her abilities. I mean, she plays fucking Tool and Slipknot songs, so how hard could ‘Everlong’ be? Nothing is going to eclipse that moment. When she came out, that same feeling or energy that radiates in every one of her Instagram drumming posts was amplified times 20,000. People were just fucking ecstatic. They were crying. It was fucking amazing.”