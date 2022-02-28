Kelly Clarkson Covers Randy Travis, George Michael and More in Latest ‘Kellyoke’

Welcome back to the wonderful world of Kelly Clarkson’s “Kellyoke” featured on her popular daytime television show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

In this week’s installment, we saw the Grammy Award-winning singer and coach of NBC’s hit singing competition show, The Voice, take on a number of songs, from the uber-well-known to the not-so. But in each, Clarkson offered her tantalizing skill with aplomb.

Clarkson offered fans five different “Kellyoke” performances as part of her delightful tradition of taking on other performers’ songs during her talk show.

Perhaps most notably this week came Clarkson’s rendition of “Better Class of Losers” by country star Randy Travis on Thursday (February 24). Check that out below.

Clarkson, on Wednesday (February 23), covered the hit “Faith” by George Michael. This one was pre-recorded for a rainy day—or, a day when Clarkson felt her voice wasn’t up to snuff. So check out that lovely rendition of the sticky classic below.

Not to be outdone (by herself), Clarkson performed three other songs throughout the week, including “99 Red Balloons,” which is considered an anti-war song, by Nena on Friday (February 25); “Only Love Can Hurt Like This” By Paloma Faith on Tuesday (February 22); and “I Wanna Get Better” By Bleachers on Monday (February 21). See all below.

Clarkson has continued to make headlines of late, both with the announcement that she’s legally changing her name (to Kelly Brianne) and the news that she is starting a new singing competition show with none other than Snoop Dogg, called American Song Contest.

Read about all that HERE, along with last week’s “Kellyoke” performances.