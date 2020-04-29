Edie Brickell Premieres New Song in Honor of Willie Nelson’s Birthday

Willie duets with Edie on”Sing To Me, Willie,” a song she wrote at his request

Singer-songwriter Edie Brickell, aka Mrs. Paul Simon, pays tribute to her friend, legendary musician and activist Willie Nelson, with their new duet, “Sing To Me, Willie,” debuting today in celebration of Willie’s 87th birthday.



Listen to Edie and Willie’s “Sing to Me, Willie” here.



All proceeds from the song will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund.



In support of this initiative, Play MPE will be servicing the song free of charge.



Texas-native Edie opens the song with lines honoring Willie and her father both:



“We played your music / At my daddy’s funeral / And the pastor was amused,” before sharing a sentiment familiar to generations of Willie Nelson fans—“Your voice reminds me of my home / Take me to Texas with a song.”

“On Christmas Day, 2018, Willie asked me to write a song for us to sing together,” Edie said. “What a gift! My father and Texas are my biggest connections to Willie. I never hear his voice without loving memories of people and places back home. If only my dad could have heard this song.”



The finished piece of music, released today, features a poetic duet between Willie and Edie, who trade verses.

“There are some places you recall forever / And some people you can’t forget,” they sing in harmony.



Recorded at Arlyn Studios in Austin, TX, the new song also features members of New Bohemians—John Bush (percussion), Brad Houser (bass) and Kenny Withrow (electric guitar)—as well as special guest musicians Kyle Crusham (acoustic guitar) and Matt Hubbard (keyboards).

