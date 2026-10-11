Ella Langley Explains Concert Cancellation as Police Say They Never Advised It: “A Concert’s Not Worth a Human Life”

Ella Langley’s show in Tulsa, Oklahoma didn’t go on as planned. Hours before the country star‘s concert at BOK Center was slated to begin, Langley announced that she’d canceled the event.

“Due to a serious security threat involving the safety of my fans, the venue staff, and my team, the incredibly difficult decision was made to cancel tonight’s show,” Langley wrote. “This decision was made under the advisement of local authorities, the venue, and my security team.”

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“I know how much time, travel, money, and planning goes into coming to a show, and I can’t tell you how sorry I am,” she continued. “This is not a decision that was made lightly. I was so looking forward to spending tonight with you, but your safety will always mean more to me than anything else. I refuse to put anyone in harm’s way.”

BOK Center also addressed the situation in a social media post.

“The safety and well-being of everyone involved is our absolute priority, and after careful consideration, we have determined that the show cannot proceed,” the post read.

“We understand the disappointment this news brings and apologize to fans who planned to attend. The safety of fans is our foremost concern and will always come first,” the venue wrote. Information about refunds will be available soon, the venue added.

Police told local outlet News on 6 that, following a false bomb threat call, they conducted a preliminary sweep with K-9 officers and found no indication of a threat.

Tulsa Police Department Captain Richard Meulenberg additionally told the outlet that his team “could not find anything that would make that a credible threat.”

“We advised the group here that was going to perform that we could not find a credible threat. We never advised them they should not continue to have their event,” he said. “They made the decision upon themselves to cancel the event.”

Ella Langley Speaks Out After Canceling Show Due to Security Threat

At the next stop on her Dandelion Tour in Lubbock, Texas, Langley spoke about the situation.

“I was put in charge of a decision for 15,000 people. I decided to make the decision that I could live with the rest of my life,” she told the crowd. “Because a concert’s not worth a human life. It’s not. So I would have made yesterday’s decision 10 billion times over. And I’d do it tomorrow and I’d do it the next day. Because while I’m grateful to get to do what I do, it’s not the most important thing in this life.”

“What’s the most important thing in this life is the people around you that love you and that are there for you no matter what,” she continued. “The most important thing in this life is that you wake up every day and feel like, ‘I’m good today. I am so grateful to have woken up today.’ The most important thing in this life, No. 1, is your relationship with Jesus Christ.”

Langley went on to admit that she nearly canceled the Lubbock concert, but decided to go ahead due to her faith.

“I felt this calling and this tug in my chest saying, ‘It’s OK. We are safe. We can do this show.’ I decided to do it because of Him right there. That’s the only reason,” she said. “I’m not gonna live in fear…This is my calling and… I’m gonna continue doing it. Nobody is gonna talk me out of it or scare me out of it.”

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM