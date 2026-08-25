Ella Langley Gets Candid About Faith and Self-Doubt Amid Her Meteoric Rise: “I Don’t Know If I’m Good Enough for This”

Having one of the biggest years of her career, Ella Langley could barely hold on as her hit song “Choosin’ Texas” set records, dominated the charts, and became the anthem of 2026. While thrilled over the ever-expanding stardom, the country singer recently admitted that fame came with a great deal of pressure. Although Langley quickly learned how to navigate the industry, she turned her attention to the negativity that often clouded her mind. Hoping to share what she learned along the way, Langley reminded fans that negativity could easily steal the joy from even the biggest moments.

When taking the stage in Little Rock, Arkansas, Langley hoped to entertain fans with a few of her hit songs. And it wouldn’t be complete without a performance of “Choosin’ Texas.” But what fans didn’t expect was a heartfelt message from the singer about believing in oneself. Coming from a family in a small town with limited funds, Langley understood the negativity that came when chasing a big dream like country music stardom.

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Addressing the crowd, Langley said, “I have moments where I feel like, ‘I don’t know if I’m good enough for this. I don’t know if I can mentally understand what’s happening in my life — if this is the thing I’m gonna do. But then there’s that little voice in the back of my head that tells me, ‘You are good enough. You can do this thing, and this is what I ask you to do. By whom do I mean it? Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. I can’t be anything but grateful.”

[RELATED: Ella Langley Helps the Billboard Hot 100 Make History With First-Ever All-Country Top 5]

Ella Langley Warns Of The Dangers Of “But, But, But…”

With Langley using the spotlight to highlight her faith, the hitmaker insisted she once took time away from her career to realign herself. “I took those couple weeks off, and within those couple weeks, all I did was read my Bible. And I sat there and thought about, ‘Wow, look at all the blessings in my life. Look at all the blessings in my life!”

Getting away from all the noise, Langley was able to view the blessings in her life with clear eyes. And at that moment, she learned a valuable lesson. “I think that’s something the enemy tries to take from you — is all the blessings in your life. I think there are so many wonderful things we can sit here and look at, and then the enemy is gonna be like, ‘But, but, but.’ But no. This is amazing; this is absolutely amazing!”

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Before returning to her set, Langley ended her speech with a call to action. She urged fans to invest in themselves. “If you feel that tug at your chest — you feel that tug at something that you want to do — do it. Let me tell you, it pays off.”

From a small-town dream to one of country music’s biggest stars, Langley knew firsthand what could happen when someone took a chance on themselves. And with her faith guiding the way, she wasn’t about to let doubt steal her moment.

(Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)