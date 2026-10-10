Ella Langley Speaks Out After Bomb and Gunfire Threats Force Concert Cancellation: “I Refuse To Put Anyone in Harm’s Way”

Ella Langley has been on the run of the decade with her Dandelion Tour and “Choosin’ Texas” success. On Friday, this came to a brief halt when the country star was forced to cancel her show in Tulsa, Florida. The “Be Her” blamed a “serious security threat” for the cancellation.

“Due to a serious security threat involving the safety of my fans, the venue staff, and my team, the incredibly difficult decision was made to cancel tonight’s show,” Langley wrote in a post on social media.

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“I know how much time, travel, money, and planning goes into coming to a show, and I can’t tell you how sorry I am,” Langley continued. “This is not a decision that was made lightly. I was so looking forward to spending tonight with you, but your safety will always mean more to me than anything else. I refuse to put anyone in harm’s way.”

After confirming the show was officially canceled, Langley also said they would share “details regarding ticket refunds” soon as possible.

According to USA Today, the decision to cancel the Tulsa concert came after Tulsa Police received a phone call that warned of possible bombs and gunfire at the show.

Police were unable to find a credible threat after searching the BOK Center. However, Langley’s staff still decided to cancel Friday’s show.

Taylor Swift Ends The “Choosin’ Texas” Streak With New Single

The cancellation of Langley’s Tulsa show for her Dandelion Tour follows another update regarding the country singer. As we enter into October, Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas” no longer sits at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

Rather, it’s Taylor Swift’s latest single, “Patient Zero” that secures the top spot. The industry titan broke Langley’s impressive 23-week streak just this week after “Patient Zero” was released on September 25.

Leading up to the song’s release, Swift teased fans with clues. This included a cryptic message reading “And, baby, that’s sh0w business f0r y0u” in her Instagram bio.

On Wednesday, September 23, Swift shared that she would be releasing an extended version of The Life Of A Showgirl. Two days later, Swift fans welcomed four new tracks, “Patient Zero”, “Cleveland!”, “Pink Clouding” and “Babylon.”

Photo by: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic