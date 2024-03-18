Eric Church Announces Nashville Residency in 2024, Unreleased Songs

Eric Church is going to be launching a series of residency concerts at Chief’s On Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee this year at the bar’s massive venue, The Neon Steeple. The 19-show residency, titled To Beat The Devil, is going to be a huge deal for Nashville fans.

Church noted in an interview with Rolling Stone that he wanted to do something different with the residency and create an intimate, vulnerable space that brings country music and live discussions of personal subjects together.

“I want to talk about things I’ve purposely never talked about in interviews,” Church said in the interview. “But I can do that in this place, because it’s a safe space. It’ll be a unique show where I’m going to engage. There’s some funny stuff. There’s some stuff in there I’ve never told. Fans can leave there going, ‘I’m getting to hear something that nobody else outside of this room is ever going to get to hear…”

It’s unclear if there will be any opening acts for this residency. The Eric Church 2024 Residency will begin on April 5 in Nashville, Tennessee at the Neon Steeple inside of Chief’s On Broadway. The residency will close on June 9.

If you want to get tickets to the Eric Church 2024 Residency, there are a few different ways to secure your spot. A presale signup is available now for Premium Church Choir Members through Chief’s On Broadway’s website. The presale event will launch on March 20 at 10:00 am CST, and general on-sale will start on March 21.

If you can’t find tickets via the bar’s website after the presale event has ended, check out what’s available on Stubhub. We always recommend Stubhub for last-minute tickets, and the FanProtect Guarantee ensures that all purchases are legitimate and scam-free.

Don’t miss your chance to see Eric Church live and check out his new bar. Get your tickets ASAP!

April 5 – Nashville, TN – Chief’s On Broadway

April 17 – Nashville, TN – Chief’s On Broadway

April 18 – Nashville, TN – Chief’s On Broadway

April 29 – Nashville, TN – Chief’s On Broadway

April 30 – Nashville, TN – Chief’s On Broadway

May 1 – Nashville, TN – Chief’s On Broadway

May 7 – Nashville, TN – Chief’s On Broadway

May 8 – Nashville, TN – Chief’s On Broadway

May 10 – Nashville, TN – Chief’s On Broadway

May 11 – Nashville, TN – Chief’s On Broadway

May 14 – Nashville, TN – Chief’s On Broadway

May 15 – Nashville, TN – Chief’s On Broadway

May 17 – Nashville, TN – Chief’s On Broadway

May 21 – Nashville, TN – Chief’s On Broadway

May 22 – Nashville, TN – Chief’s On Broadway

June 6 – Nashville, TN – Chief’s On Broadway

June 7 – Nashville, TN – Chief’s On Broadway

June 8 – Nashville, TN – Chief’s On Broadway

June 9 – Nashville, TN – Chief’s On Broadway

Photo by Jason Kempin

