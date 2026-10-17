Every Baby Boomer Alive Has a Core Memory to Go With These 4 Songs From 1974

The core memories we create in our younger years inevitably become tied to the songs we were hearing at the time, defining both who we are and the style of a specific era. For baby boomers, many of these youthful experiences happened in the 1970s, which is why most of this generation has at least one core memory attached to these four songs from 1974.

“The Loco-Motion” by Grand Funk Railroad

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Grand Funk Railroad’s version of “The Loco-Motion” came twelve years after pop singer Little Eva released the original cut in 1962, and even in 1974, this groove was as infectious as ever. Plenty of baby boomers spent the vast majority of the 1970s on the dance floor, and songs like “The Loco-Motion”, especially with an extra funky 70s treatment, were perfect for getting a crowd moving.

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“Time In A Bottle” by Jim Croce

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Jim Croce’s “Time In A Bottle” has strong memory associations not only for its sentimental nature but also because of the tragedy surrounding the song’s 1974 release. The song was originally only an album cut from You Don’t Mess Around With Jim. After Croce died in a plane crash in the fall of 1973, ABC released the song as a single. As is often the case with deaths of musical superstars, the tragedy only made the demand for and the ubiquity of the song grow.

“Seasons In The Sun” by Terry Jacks

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Terry Jacks released “Seasons In The Sun” just before the winter holidays in 1973, giving the song plenty of time to gain traction into the following year’s charts. Based on a Belgian song, “Le Moribond”, Jacks’ English remake has the kind of wistful nostalgia that practically begs the listener to travel back in time to their youth. For baby boomers, these memories (and the songs attached to them) have only become sweeter all these decades after 1974.

“Hooked On A Feeling” by Blue Swede

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Some musical introductions need no introduction, and Blue Swede’s version of “Hooked On A Feeling” is certainly one of them. The distinct “ooga-chaka” chanting at the beginning of the song is the kind of earworm that sticks with you long after the song is over, which baby boomers heard countless times as it rode high in the charts in 1974.

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