NFL Taps Two Country Hitmakers for Concert Series Ahead of Super Bowl LX—and Neither of Them Are George Strait

We don’t yet know which teams will vie for the coveted Lombardi Trophy during next year’s Super Bowl LIX. However, we do know who will entertain us during the much-anticipated halftime show. Puerto Rican hitmaker Bad Bunny will take the stage at Levi’s Stadium on Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, California. While the three-time Grammy Award winner is sure to entertain, he isn’t the only musical act performing that weekend. The NFL has announced a Super Bowl-branded concert series in San Francisco. With Police frontman Sting already headlining one event, the organization recently added two country stars to the mix.

The Bay Area Host Committee recently announced a three-day concert series leading up to the NFL’s biggest night of the year. Eleven-time Grammy Award winner Chris Stapleton will helm a show on Saturday, Feb. 7, at San Francisco’s Bill Graham Civic Auditorium. The “Tennessee Whiskey” crooner will be joined by fellow Grammy-winning country singer Sierra Ferrell.

See Chris Stapleton at the BAHC Live! Concert Series with special guest Sierra Ferrell on Saturday, February 7th, 2026. Tickets on sale Friday, October 24th, benefitting Tipping Point Community. pic.twitter.com/IKtO17Uiks — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) October 20, 2025

A portion of ticket sales will benefit Tipping Point Community, a nonprofit focused on fighting poverty in the Bay Area. The collaboration supports the BAHC’s Bridge to Work initiative, which funds workforce development programs across the region, per the San Francisco Chronicle.

“With the BAHC Live! Concert Series, we are once again showcasing the fusion of sport, art, entertainment, and culture in a way that only the Bay Area can,” Zaileen Janmohamed, BAHC’s president and CEO, said in a statement.

NFL Commissioner Addresses Super Bowl Halftime Show Backlash

When the NFL announced Bad Bunny as its headlining performer for the Super Bowl halftime show, not everyone was thrilled. Some even began circulating an online petition to replace Bad Bunny with George Strait, which garnered more than 50,000 signatures.

However, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell says the league is paying the naysayers no mind.

“He’s one of the leading and most popular entertainers in the world,” Goodell told CBS Sports. “That’s what we try to achieve… It’s carefully thought through. I don’t think we’re ever selected an artist without some blowback or criticism.”

He added, “We’re confident it’s going to be a great show. He understands the platform that he’s on, and I think it’s going to be exciting and a united moment.”

