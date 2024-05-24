Luke Combs’ Journey to Stardom To Be Commemorated With Very Own Country Music Hall of Fame Exhibit

While only spending a decade in country music, Luke Combs hasn’t wasted a single moment as he released hit songs like “One Number Away”, “Beautiful Crazy”, and “Forever After All.” Sharing his love for music, the singer also won numerous awards including six Country Music Association Awards. And among those were two Entertainer of the Year awards. While continuing to expand his grasp on country music, it appears Combs will recieve his own Country Music Hall of Fame exhibit.

The exhibit, called the Luke Combs: The Man I Am will focus on the singer’s journey to the stage. Before becoming a top name in country music, the star grew up in North Carolina and found his voice while performing with the school choir. Among the items fans will be able to see will be photographs, posters, tour memorabilia, his football jersey from high school, and even a Dale Earnhardt commemorative jacket.

Luke Combs Talks Rise To Fame

Discussing the new exhibit, Kyle Young, the CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame, said, “Few artists have experienced the kind of meteoric rise and sustained success Luke Combs has since signing his first recording contract just two years after moving to Nashville.” The CEO added, “He has earned a career-defining string of #1 singles, set new benchmarks on the music charts, won more than a dozen major country music industry awards since 2016 and sold out stadiums around the world.”

Sharing his journey to stardom, Combs opened up about how he wanted nothing more than to call his music a job. “If I could have enough fans to call it a job, I was set. Other than that, I never dreamed of being featured in the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, much less having my own exhibit; that was beyond my wildest dreams. But honestly, it’s all a credit to my fans, family, songwriters and team. I have only made it to where I am today because of them, and this honor is one of my most humbling yet. At my core I love Country Music and this exhibit is as prestigious of an honor as it gets.”

Fans can visit the Combs exhibit starting July 11, 2024, with it running through June 2025.

(Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for BetMGM)