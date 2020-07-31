Summer is the time for live music and while it’s a different vibe these days, artists are still performing and working up creative ways to entertain fans. All you need is a solid internet connection and you can take it outdoors and enjoy the warm weather and great music.

Here are five under the radar NYC Tri-state area livestream shows to catch:

Robin Wilson of the Gin Blossoms and Jim Babjak of The Smithereens with special guest Graham Maby (of the Joe Jackson Band)

Robin Wilson (Gin Blossoms, The Smithereens) and Jim Babjak (The Smithereens)

Saturday August 1st 7PM EDT

The Smithereens took some time to regroup when lead singer Pat DiNizio passed away in 2017. They called upon several singers, including Robin Wilson of the Gin Blossoms and Marshall Crenshaw, to fill the void. Wilson joins guitarist Jim Babjak and the legendary Graham Maby for a show filled with hits and surprises.

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/TheSmithereensOfficial/

The Greenwich Village Folk Festival 2020

Sunday August 2nd 7 pm

Featuring Suzanne Vega, Tom Chapin, Josh White, Jr., Bethany Yarrow, Guy Davis, The Chapin Sisters, David Roth, David Massengill, Bev Grant, and Michael Fracasso. The concert is free, and the performers are donating their performance as well; donations at www.paypal.me/GVFF2020 will be shared with the performers.

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/GVFF2020

Jeffrey Gaines

Sunday August 2nd 8 pm ET

The Philadelphia area singer/songwriter always writes from a unique observational perspective, with underground hits “Hero In Me,” “Always Be” and “Headmasters Of Mine” and tours with Tom Petty, Melissa Etheridge, Sting, Paula Cole and Tracy Chapman. ““When it’s just me playing, I only know the first song I’m going to play, but from there the energy and the vibe tell me what the next song is going to be.”

Event info: https://www.stageit.com/jeffrey_gaines/jg_sunday_series/86161

Rockit Academy with Eddie Brigati of The Rascals

Saturday August 1st 4 pm ET

Rockit Academy

When you’re not even old enough to drive a car but have rock legends coming to check you out, you must be doing something right. And that’s exactly what the students of NJ’s Rockit Academy have going for themselves.

Steve Van Zandt, Ricky Byrd, Carmine Appice, Lou Pallo and Eddie Brigati of the Rascals are just of the few of the heavyweights who have come to offer real life words of wisdom, and were mesmerized with the immense talent, showmanship and dedication of the Rockit musicians.

In past shows, the Rockit bands have tackled complex music from Boston, Led Zeppelin, Humble Pie, Pink Floyd, The Beach Boys and more. This show focuses on musical inspirations, including David Bowie and inspiration Elvis Presley, Ben Folds and inspiration Elton John, Greta Van Fleet and inspiration Led Zeppelin and more.

Event info: https://www.facebook.com/BrookdaleTV/

Newport Folk Festival

Friday July 31st– Sunday, August 2nd

It’s outside the NYC Tri-State area, but we’ll also give a shout out the venerable Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island which will stream various events all weekend, dubbed “Folk On Revival Weekend”.

“Folk On Revival Weekend” features three distinct webcasts, two of which are ticketed. All proceeds will go to the Newport Festivals Foundation, the non-profit organization behind the Folk and Jazz fests.

Friday, July 31st 8:30 p.m. ET.

MAVIS 80, a film capturing Mavis Staples’ 80th birthday celebration concert. The event took place on May 22nd, 2019 at Los Angeles’ The Theatre at Ace Hotel and featured performances from Brandi Carlile, Jason Isbell, Ben Harper, Phoebe Bridgers, M. Ward, Lucius, Grace Potter, Trombone Shorty, and Staples herself.

Saturday, August 1st 8:30 p.m. ET

Lagunitas presents “Deer Tick & Friends: In-Your-House Party Live from Fort Adams”. Recreating the legendary Deer Tick Newport aftershows, the stream will feature never-before-seen footage of the Rhode Island rock band performing at an empty Fort Adams, with special guests joining in remotely.

Sunday, August 2nd 8:30 p.m. ET

“Our Voices Together” will give artists “a place to speak truth to power” in a year when Newport Folk isn’t happening. Captured at Fort Adams as well as remotely, the film will present new performances from Roger Waters with Lucius, Jason Isbell, Tom Morello, Brandi Carlile, Jim James, Langhorne Slim, The Decemberists’ Chris Funk, Deer Tick’s John McCauley, Our Native Daughters, and others.

Event info: https://newportfolk.org/revival/