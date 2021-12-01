Jershika Maple Saved from Elimination on ‘The Voice’; “This Show Really Saved Me”

With The Voice Season 21 finale looming on the horizon, contestants from all four teams are fighting to come out on top. In the latest round of eliminations on Tuesday night (November 30), three dynamic singers faced off for the last spot left on next week’s show. Jeremy Rosado from Kelly Clarkson’s team, Holly Forbes from Ariana Grande’s team, and Jershika Maple from John Legend’s team were this week’s bottom three vote-getters.

“It’s hard to put together reasoning that makes sense, why people are in the bottom three, because everybody at this point, it makes no sense. You’re all so talented. But it just is what it is,” coach Blake Shelton said.

Grande chimed in saying, “I have to say, this is the craziest… How is this the three? I don’t understand.” The new coach also expressed specific dismay at seeing mentee Forbes in the bottom three. “This, to me, does not make any sense. And I say this with so much love and affection for everybody because everyone is so brilliant on the show, but you have been a vocal titan, Holly,” she said.

In the end, it was Jershika Maple who won over the fans enough to receive the instant save and proceed in the competition. Maple’s rendition of V. Bozeman’s “What Is Love” wowed the coaches and viewers as she belted out each verse.

Maple’s coach, Legend, responded to her performance saying it “was so soulful, so powerful, so emotional, so technically perfect, and it just felt so meaningful in this moment when you knew that everything was on the line.”

“Thank you. This show really saved me,” Maple told Legend. “I have never been so free. I fell in love with music even more. Tonight I fought, and when you fight, it’s in God’s hands.”

Watch Jershika Maple’s instant save below, and you can find more coverage on The Voice HERE.

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC.