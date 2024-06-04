Former ‘American Idol’ Judge Makes Major Career Move, Sparking Speculation They’ll Replace Katy Perry

News broke recently that Jennifer Lopez had canceled her This Is Me…Live Tour, which would have supported her most recent album, This Is Me…Now. According to a statement from Live Nation, she canceled the tour to “be with her children, family and close friends.” Now, there’s speculation that the cancelation came at the perfect time for Lopez to reprise her role as judge on American Idol, effectively replacing Katy Perry.

Jennifer Lopez appeared on the show for seasons 10 and 11, then returned for seasons 13, 14, and 15. During her time on American Idol, she helped discover winners Scotty McCreary, Phillip Phillips, Caleb Johnson, Nick Fradiani, and Trent Harmon. She gave balanced criticism and praise, and had great chemistry with her fellow judges. Overall, she was a fan favorite, and fans would love to see her return.

According to reports, this could be the right time for Jennifer Lopez to return to the judges’ table. There has been no solid explanation for why the tour was canceled, but low ticket sales and tabloid rumors may have ultimately led to the decision. Lopez had stated in the past that her tour was a major reason she wasn’t returning to American Idol. With the tour canceled, is it possible that she decided to go back to the show after all?

Jennifer Lopez Cancels Tour, But Could That Mean More Time For American Idol?

In a May appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jennifer Lopez shared that her tour and another film role were keeping her from joining American Idol. “Not this year. Maybe next year,” she said. “I don’t know … I really feel like I did it, and it was a great time in my life.”

Lopez initially joined American Idol as a way to ease her back into working after having her children, who were three at the time. According to speculation from ScreenRant, Lopez could use American Idol as a way to reintroduce stability and routine into her life. Touring can be complicated and stressful, and takes artists away from their families for long periods of time. It’s possible that Lopez isn’t in that place in her life anymore, after not touring for five years.

Overall, there are definitely hints that she could possibly return and take Katy Perry’s place. However, fans will have to wait and see if Lopez’s tour cancelation was in preparation for American Idol, or because of private reasons in her life.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)