Gavin DeGraw Helps Reunite U.S. Soldier With Dog She Found While Deployed

While military service members serve all around the world, in some of the toughest conditions imaginable, they often ask for nothing in return. Honored to serve their country and defend it no matter the cost, Gavin DeGraw recently had the chance to help give back to those service members who give it all. With Christmas just a few hours away, the singer teamed with the nonprofit Paws of War to help reunite service members with dogs and cats they shared a connection with while on deployment.

Knowing how much companionship on deployment can help morale, Paws of War consistently works to bring those dogs home to the ones who love them the most. They also help pair veterans with the right service dogs. With it being Christmas, on December 19, DeGraw helped the organization surprise two soldiers with dogs. Coming from a family of veterans, the singer shared his admiration for those in the military. “I appreciate the kind of people who serve. It takes a special kind of individual, and it’s a tough job.” He added, “I know the power of having a companion like a great dog.”

Finding Joy In The Toughest Places On Earth

As for the service members, U.S. Army Air Defense Officer First Lt. Alyse Schnurr and U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Matt Brustein found themselves with the best Christmas presents ever. Schnurr recalled the conditions she served in and how her dog, Kucik, made the nine months bearable. “The place I lived in didn’t really have electricity, didn’t have running water … out in the middle of nowhere. So, it was really awesome, when I was done working for the day, [that] I was able to go hang out with her, play with her.”

Having Kucik back in her arms, Schnurr added, “It made me way more emotional than I thought it would, but I’m so excited to have her back here already.” She continued, “I was just so happy and so excited to have her back — it brought back all the memories of how awesome it was having a little furry friend over there while I was away from friends and family.”

Gavin DeGraw Gets Emotional Over The Experience

Serving eight years in the military and deploying to both Iraq and Afghanistan, Brustein considered the military the “best job” he ever had. “I really wish I could do it again 100 times. It’s a way to be a kid as an adult.” Paired with a dog named Sadie, Brustein, who was diagnosed with severe PTSD looked forward to the future. He called Sadie “the best present in the world” while revealing, “She’ll keep me active and moving around and allow me to be human again.”

Besides helping reconnect the service members with their dogs, DeGraw also celebrated the holiday season by performing two songs from his new album A Classic Christmas. He also performed a few of his hits like “Not Over You” and “I Don’t Want to Be”. With emotions at an all-time high, he noted, “I started getting emotional just knowing the context of what was about to happen, reuniting someone with a dog they met while serving somewhere else. You could just see the fulfillment, the joy of the unexpected gift … You could see the warmth of the bond.”

