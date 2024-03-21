George Strait Fans Rally Around Him as He Mourns Two Personal Losses in 24 Hours

The King of Country is having a tough week. George Strait took to social media Wednesday (March 20) to mourn the loss of longtime manager Erv Woolsey. Woolsey, Strait’s manager for 45 years and “most importantly my friend for even longer,” died from complications after surgery in Clearwater, Florida. He was 80 years old.

“My manager for around 45 years and most importantly my friend for even longer, Erv Woolsey, passed away this morning. We will miss him so very much and will never forget all the time we had together. Won’t ever be the same without him.” – George Strait pic.twitter.com/fuVC6bXwag — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) March 20, 2024

A Double Tragedy for George Strait

Thursday morning (March 21,) the country legend was back on X/Twitter to commemorate another devastating personal loss. Gene Elders, Strait’s longtime Ace in the Hole fiddle player, died just hours after Woolsey.

“Hard to believe we lost two of our music family members on the same day. Our Ace In the Hole treasured band member Gene Elders passed away yesterday afternoon shortly after we lost Erv,” the musician wrote. “All of our prayers go out to both families. We loved him so much.”

Hard to believe we lost two of our music family members on the same day. Our Ace In the Hole treasured band member Gene Elders passed away yesterday afternoon shortly after we lost Erv. All of our prayers go out to both families. We loved him so much. – George Strait pic.twitter.com/BBazdIg8Hb — George Strait (@GeorgeStrait) March 21, 2024

“So Sorry, George”: Fans Send Condolences

Support came pouring in for Strait on social media. Many fans were shocked to learn the singer had lost two longtime collaborators in the same day.

“Double Whammy ! ! ! I am very sorry to hear of Gene Elder‘s death as well . . . He was a great fiddle player ,” one fan wrote. “May Gene Elders Rest In Eternal Peace”

Another X/Twitter user remembered singing Elders on tour with Strait in the ’80s. He had been part of Ace in the Hole since 1984.

“So very sad… for you, for your band, & for us, your extended family,” they wrote. “Blessings to you all sir/King George; Gene & Irv lining up the bands in Heaven~”

Well you know they say it comes in three’s & we lost Toby Keith to so there’s three. Sorry for your loss George it’s hard on the other band members to God Bless there families — Judy Jones (@JudyJon56914900) March 21, 2024

“So much talent lost in one day!!” another fan commented. “Thoughts and prayers with you and the families,”

So much talent lost in one day!! Thoughts and prayers with you and the families — Kristina Hodgson-lov (@lovek2669) March 21, 2024

The Story Behind Ace in the Hole

There would be no George Strait without Ace in the Hole. The hitmaker actually got his start as the band’s lead singer in 1975. When he went solo, the “Troubadour” singer knew he wouldn’t sound the same without his bandmates. So he brought them along for the ride.

In addition to Ace in the Hole, Elders also played fiddle in Lyle Lovett’s Large Band for 11 years. Joan Baez also recorded songs of Gene’s wife, Betty, after which they both joined the Baez band on tour in Europe and the United States.

Featured image by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for George Strait