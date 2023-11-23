Tim McGraw Breaks Chart Record Previously Held by George Strait with His Latest No. 1 Single “Standing Room Only”

Tim McGraw has plenty to be grateful for this Thanksgiving. He started the week with a brand-new No. 1 single. Then, he released a surprise EP and his fans are loving it. However, some may not realize that the “Standing Room Only” singer broke a chart record previously held by George Strait.

McGraw learned that heard another No. 1 single on Monday, November 20. That morning, he took to social media to share his reaction to the news. “Woke up this morning to find out ‘Standing Room Only’ just went Number 1,” he wrote. “The 46th song to top the Country Radio charts in my career. I can’t believe it, I’m overwhelmed with gratitude,” he added. “Thank you to Country Radio and to everyone listening!”

McGraw didn’t mention breaking Strait’s chart record. There’s a chance he didn’t realize it at the time. However, it happened.

Strait still holds more chart-toppers than McGraw. The Texas-born “King of Country Music” has launched more than 60 songs to the top of the charts. So, McGraw is still a little behind him in that regard. The record is about longevity.

McGraw now has the longest duration between his first and current No. 1 hits. “Don’t Take the Girl” was his first chart-topper. He released it as the second single from his sophomore 1994 album Not a Moment Too Soon. “Standing Room Only” was the lead single and title track from his 16th studio album, released earlier this year. That puts 29 years and six months between his first and latest No. 1 singles.

Strait landed his first No. 1 single with “Fool Hearted Memory” from his sophomore 1982 album Strait from the Heart. He scored his latest chart-topper with “River of Love” from the 2008 album Troubadour. That put an impressive 26 years and change between his first and most recent No. 1.

McGraw celebrated his latest No. 1 single in the best way possible. He dropped Poet’s Resumé, a surprise six-track EP on Tuesday, November 21. He took to social media to announce the release. “In the spirit of being thankful, I’m so grateful for all of you and the ways you have supported me, my family, and my music thru the years,” he wrote in the post. “Here’s a little surprise drop of a few songs you’ve never heard. Enjoy!”

