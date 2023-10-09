Zach Bryan Extends 2024 Quittin’ Time Tour

Zach Bryan isn’t quittin’ anytime soon. On Monday (October 9), the fast-rising star announced an extension of his 2024 Quittin’ Time Tour with 19 new dates that join the more than 60 previously announced shows. The new batch finds him closing out March with a two-night stay at Belmont Park in New York before a string of dates in California in Los Angeles and Oakland in May and June. Denver, Nashville, New Orleans, and Tulsa are among the cities where the Oklahoma native will stop during the eight-month tour.

Videos by American Songwriter

“I do feel like the ticketing issues are insane, I am sorry and in that we added more shows to the tour to try and curve demand,” Bryan explained on Instagram. “I don’t want it to be lost on me or anyone how grateful and indebted I am to every single person who listened and listens. I am trying my best in this life and also to make the shows as great as I can to the people I love most; yall…Nothing but love from our end.”

[RELATED: Zach Bryan Harmonizes with Bon Iver and Noah Kahan on New EP ‘Boys of Faith’]

Bryan’s supporting acts across all the shows range from established artists to rising stars including Sheryl Crow, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, The War And Treaty, Turnpike Troubadours, Mt. Joy, Sierra Ferrell, The Middle East, Matt Maeson, Levi Turner, and SunDown47. Tickets for the new shows go on sale to the general public on October 20 at 10 a.m. local time.

The announcement comes weeks after Bryan announced the tour that kicks off on March 5 with three shows at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, and continues through December 19 where it wraps with a two-night stay in Brooklyn, New York.

Bryan had a banner year in 2023 that saw the August release of his self-titled album that he co-wrote and co-produced. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while its lead single featuring Kacey Musgraves, “I Remember Everything,” became the first song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, Hot Rock Songs, and Hot Rock & Alternative Songs charts simultaneously.

Newly Added Shows for Zach Bryan’s 2024 Quittin’ Time Tour:

March 30 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena *^

March 31 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena *^

May 31 Oakland, CA Oakland Alameda County Coliseum ~^

June 2 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena &^

June 3 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena &^

June 4 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena #^

June 14 Denver, CO Empower Field at Mile High #^

June 20 Detroit, MI Ford Field +^

June 29 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium %^

July 17 Foxborough, MA Gillette Stadium &^

July 21 Orlando, FL Amway Center &^

July 22 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena &^

July 25 New Orleans, LA Caesars Superdome +^

July 27 Houston, TX NRG Stadium +^

August 11 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium !^

August 26 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center @^

December 12 Tulsa, OK BOK Center @^

December 18 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center @^

December 19 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center @^

* The Middle East

~ Mt. Joy

& The War And Treaty

# Sierra Ferrell

+ Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

% Turnpike Troubadours

! Sheryl Crow

@ Matt Maeson

^ Levi Turner

Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images