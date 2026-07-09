Grammy Winner Behind “Rhinestone Cowboy” Dead at 87, Leaving Music World in Mourning

In the late 1960s, Brian Potter was exploring a career in the music industry when he crossed paths with Dennis Lambert. The two started more than a friendship as they shared a common interest in music. That friendship soon blossomed into a partnership that led them to work with greats like the Grass Roots, Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds, Evie Sands, Coven, Hall and Oats, and the iconic Glen Campbell. Leaving his mark across different eras in music, sadly, Potter passed away at 87.

On June 30, Potter passed away while spending the last few years fighting vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. He was living at a senior facility in Granada Hills. According to Billboard, the famed producer was survived by his wife, Karen, his daughter, Courtney, and his stepdaughter, Mary Shirley.

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While Potter’s career lasted decades, it was hard to compete with his work with Campbell. During the 1970s, Potter found himself working on a project in Hollywood. That project just happened to be Rhinestone Cowboy. Recorded by Campbell, Potter and Lambert helped produce the album that peaked at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200. It didn’t stop there as it topped the US Top Country Albums chart.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1969, This Rhinestone Cowboy Became the Host of His Own Variety Show]

Four Tops Thank Brian Potter For His Contributions To Music

Just a single moment in his historic career, Potter also left a lasting impression on the legendary group formed in Detroit, the Four Tops. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame group shared a tribute to Potter on Instagram. The caption read, “The Tops family are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Brian Potter. Brian, alongside his musical partner Dennis Lambert, wrote and produced several hits for the Four Tops, including ‘Ain’t No Woman Like The One I’ve Got’, ‘Are You Man Enough?’, ‘Keeper Of The Castle’ and produced the album of the same name.”

Celebrating a few of his accomplishments, Four Tops thanked the producer for helping expand their stardom in music. “The Tops family send our heartfelt condolences to Brian’s family and friends. We are so grateful for his contribution to the world of music and to the legacy of the Four Tops.”

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With friends and family mourning his passing, Potter’s career serves as a reminder of the lasting impact a songwriter and producer can have behind the scenes. Whether through his work with Campbell, Four Tops, or countless other artists, his songs and productions continue to entertain and inspire.



(Photo by David Degner/Getty Images)