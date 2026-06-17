Grand Ole Opry Hosts Public Funeral for Late Announcer Bill Cody

Bill Cody is being remembered. One week after the longtime Grand Ole Opry announcer died, the iconic venue hosted a public funeral for him.

According to The Tennessean, more than 1,600 people attended the service. In addition to fans, country music stars including Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Linda Davis, and Charles Esten were in attendance.

Videos by American Songwriter

Vince Gill, Carly Pearce, and John Carter Cash performed on the Opry stage in Cody’s honor.

The service was streamed live on Cody’s home station, WSM Radio, “allowing listeners and viewers across the country and around the world to join in remembrance.”

“Bill Cody’s legacy as a broadcaster, storyteller, and steadfast ambassador of the genre will be honored in the place he helped define for generations of artists and fans alike,” WSM Radio wrote in a Facebook post announcing the service.

Ahead of the funeral, WSM Radio honored Cody in a separate Facebook post.

“Today we lay to rest one of country music’s true treasures,” the station wrote. “For decades, Bill Cody was more than a voice on the radio—he was a storyteller, a champion of artists, a friend to listeners, and a steward of the music he loved so deeply.”

“His impact reaches far beyond the microphone and will be felt for generations to come,” the post continued. “We pay our respects, celebrate a remarkable life, and simply say thank you. Rest in peace, Bill.”

What to Know About Bill Cody

Cody died on June 9 while dealing with kidney and heart failure. He was awaiting a double transplant at the time of his death.

Following Cody’s death, country stars took to social media to remember the late legend.

“Country Music has lost one of its pillars. Bill was just as important to the fabric of our music and city as any artist, songwriter or musician,” Bentley wrote. “No one loved Country Music, its history and its characters more than Bill Cody. Prayers to his family and Charlie and Kelly and everyone that knew and loved him at WSM and the Opry.”

Randy Travis also spoke out, calling Cody “the ‘Rock of Gibraltar’ in country music!”

“From the time he first introduced me onstage, in Daytona Beach, in the late 80’s, I knew he would always be the friend I could count on… no matter how smooth or turbulent the times might be,” he wrote. “Bill was the true example of the heart of country music. If you needed anything, he was first in line to help. Always kind. Always happy.”

“Bill’s smile reminded us that everything was well with the world…but, today shades of gray cloud the horizon as news of his passing set in,” Travis added. “It is a better world because Bill Cody left his mark on it—never to be erased, or replaced!”

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images