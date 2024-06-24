Gwen Stefani Strikes Massive Deal in Return to ‘The Voice’, Putting a Bow on No Doubt Reunion: Report

The ’90s were back at Coachella this year as Gwen Stefani reunited onstage with her No Doubt bandmates. Hopes for a reunion soared. However, it seems unlikely now that Stefani is returning to The Voice as a coach in the fall. And now a U.S. tabloid is reporting that the GRAMMY winner has inked “a hefty paycheck” to reclaim her chair as a coach for the singing competition.

Gwen Stefani Will Earn $13 Million From ‘The Voice,’ A Source Claims

Gwen Stefani will join Reba McEntire, Michael Buble and Snoop Dogg on the season 26 coaching panel for The Voice. The “Purple Irises” singer has been a coach on the reality competition show for seven non-consecutive seasons. She last appeared on season 24.

The news may have come as a blow to No Doubt fans, who were hoping to see the band tour together for the first time in 12 years. An unnamed source told the U.S. Sun that touring plans were in the works, but “fell apart.”

“A source exclusively explained” to the Sun that Stefani, 54, will pocket $13 million for season 26 of The Voice. Further, “Insiders claim No Doubt was planning to head out on the road” after their immensely successful Coachella set, according to the report.

What Has Gwen Said?

Gwen Stefani has previously said herself that a No Doubt reunion is unlikely. Although the frontwoman told Nylon in an April interview that she was “open to anything,” the ska-pop icons had no concrete plans for touring or new music.

Stefani spoke of the Coachella reunion as an ending—”a really nice bow to tie on the relationship, because we were kids [when we met],” she told Nylon.

To Stefani’s point, No Doubt did tour in 2009 to get inspired for their 2012 comeback, Push and Shove. But the “Rich Girl” singer found that, “There was nothing left in me” after having two children.

“I would be leaving my family,” she said of writing songs with the band. “And if I didn’t come home with a song, I’d be like, ‘Oh my God, I’m such a loser — I didn’t have dinner with my family, and I didn’t write a song. I wasted an entire day of my life trying to be in No Doubt again.’”

