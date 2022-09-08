Harry Styles Addresses SpitGate: “I Just Popped Very Quickly to Venice to Spit on Chris Pine”

Harry Styles got jokes.

The famed songwriter and performer went back to his 15-show residency in New York City at Madison Square Garden to play for tens of thousands of fans. And while onstage, Styles addressed SpitGate, as it has become affectionately known.

On Wednesday night (September 7), Styles addressed the speculation that he spit on actor Chris Pine while in Venice during the premiere of Don’t Worry Darling at the Venice Film Festival.

Said Styles at MSG, “This is our tenth show at Madison Square Garden. It’s wonderful, wonderful, wonderful to be back in New York. I just popped very quickly to Venice to spit on Chris Pine. But fret not, we’re back!”

There had been an odd clip of Styles sitting next to Pine where it looked like he may have spit on the actor. But, of course, that was not the case.

Said Pine’s representatives to Variety, “This is a ridiculous story—a complete fabrication and the result of an odd online illusion that is clearly deceiving and allows for foolish speculation. Just to be clear, Harry Styles did not spit on Chris Pine. There is nothing but respect between these two men and any suggestion otherwise is a blatant attempt to create drama that simply does not exist.”

A Venice Film Festival rep also told the outlet there was zero animus between the two men.

Styles plays the male lead role in the Olivia Wilde-directed film.

Styles finishes up at MSG on September 21. Then he heads out for more gigs in Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles, and more through November.

Don’t Worry Darling opens on September 23.

Check out a video of Styles joking around at Madison Square Garden below.

And read more about SpitGate here.