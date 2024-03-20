Pallbearer Announce New Album + North American Tour in 2024

Doom metal band Pallbearer just announced their upcoming fifth full-length album Mind Burns Alive, out May 17, and also released the album’s lead single “Where The Light Fades”. Along with the album release, the band will kick off an expansive tour of the US and Canada this summer. Rwake, The Keening, Inter Arma, and REZN will support the band on select tour dates.

The Pallbearer 2024 Tour will start on June 6 in Memphis, Tennessee at Growlers with support from Rwake and The Keening. The tour should end on July 29 in Phoenix, Arizona at Crescent Ballroom with support from Inter Arma and The Keening.

There are a couple of different ways to get tickets to the Pallbearer 2024 Tour. Tickets to some of the tour dates will go on sale via Ticketmaster on March 22 at 10:00 am local. Stubhub is another great spot to find tickets, especially if your chosen date sells out right away. Plus, fans can benefit from the FanProtect Program, which ensures that all ticket sales on the platform are legitimate and scam-free.

It’s taken the band five years to create the new album and tour for it, mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the album finally came to life when all four members of the band moved in proximity to each other in their hometown of Little Rock, Arkansas.

“It’s ironic given that the album is largely centered around isolation, but it felt like it summoned us into being back together again in one town, after so long apart,” said bassist and vocalist Joseph Rowland.

This is going to be an incredible doom-metal tour, so don’t miss your chance to score tickets! Reserve your spot now to see Pallbearer live in 2024.

June 6 – Memphis, TN – Growlers (with Rwake and The Keening)

June 7 – Murfreesboro, TN – Hop Springs (with Rwake and The Keening)

June 8 – Birmingham, AL – Zydeco (with Rwake and The Keening)

June 9 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade (with Rwake and The Keening)

June 11 – Durham, NC – The Fruit (with REZN and The Keening)

June 12 – Asheville, NC – Euology at Burial Beer Co. (with REZN and The Keening)

June 14 – Baltimore, MD – Metro Gallery (with REZN and The Keening)

June 15 – Lancaster, PA – Tellus360 (with REZN and The Keening)

June 16 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts (with REZN and The Keening)

June 18 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom (with REZN and The Keening)

June 20 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg (with REZN and The Keening)

June 21 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair (with REZN and The Keening)

June 22 – Montreal, QC – Theatre Fairmount (with REZN and The Keening)

June 23 – Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground (with REZN and The Keening)

June 25 – Milwaukee, WI – Vivarium (with REZN and The Keening)

June 26 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall (with REZN and The Keening)

June 27 – St. Paul, MN – Turf Club (with REZN and The Keening)

June 28 – Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck (with REZN and The Keening)

June 29 – Little Rock, AR – The Hall (with REZN, Rwake, and The Keening)

July 11 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway (with Inter Arma and The Keening)

July 13 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre (with Inter Arma and The Keening)

July 15 – Calgary, AB – Dickens (with Inter Arma and The Keening)

July 16 – Edmonton, AB – The Starlite Room (with Inter Arma and The Keening)

July 18 – Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre (with Inter Arma and The Keening)

July 19 – Seattle, WA – Substation (with Inter Arma and The Keening)

July 23 – Sacramento, CA – The Starlet Room (with Inter Arma and The Keening)

July 24 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall (with Inter Arma and The Keening)

July 26 – Santa Cruz, CA – The Catalyst (with Inter Arma and The Keening)

July 27 – San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick (with Inter Arma and The Keening)

July 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom (with Inter Arma and The Keening)

July 29 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom (with Inter Arma and The Keening)

July 30 – Albuquerque, NM – Sister Bar (with Inter Arma and The Keening)

August 1 – Dallas, TX – Trees (with Inter Arma and The Keening)

August 2 – Austin, TX – Parish (with Inter Arma and The Keening)

August 3 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall (with Inter Arma and The Keening)

