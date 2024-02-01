Margo Smith “The Tennessee Yodeler” Dead at 84

Margo Smith, who had a string of hits on the country charts in the ‘70s and ‘80s has passed away. Smith died in Franklin, Tennessee on Tuesday, January 23. Her death came two days after she suffered a stroke.

Videos by American Songwriter

Smith was a kindergarten teacher in Ohio before moving to Nashville to try her luck as a country singer. She brought the self-penned songs “There I Said It” and “Paper Lovin’” to town with her. The former was a top-10 hit on the country chart and the latter peaked at No. 30.

Smith had a string of top 40 hits between 1976 and 1977. More importantly, she wrote songs that became hits. “Take My Breath Away” peaked at No. 7, “Love’s Explosion” went to No. 12. “My Weakness” topped out at No. 23.

The singer saw more success when she re-interpreted pop hits. For instance, her rendition of “Don’t Break the Heart That Loves You” and “It Only Hurts a Little While” went to No. 1 on the country charts.

In the mid-80s, Smith earned her nickname The Tennessee Yodeler when she started showcasing her stellar yodeling ability. Then, in the ‘90s, Smith teamed up with her daughter Holly to form the duo Margo Smith and Holly. They sang Christian country music had had a handful of hits together. The Christian Country Music Association named them Vocal Duo of the Year in 1994, according to Music Row.

Later in life, Smith began releasing albums that taught other singers how to yodel. She even mentored America’s Got Talent alum Taylor Ware.

Throughout her career, she released a total of 18 albums and charted 27 country singles.

Margo Smith’s Family and Celebration of Life

Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home is handling Smith’s arrangements. In lieu of flowers, Smith’s family asks for memorial donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Music City Christian Fellowship.

Smith’s celebration of life will take place tomorrow (February 2) at 2 p.m. at Harpeth Christian Church in Franklin, Tennessee.

Smith is survived by daughters Tonja Taskey Elder, Lisa Foster, and Holly Watson; brother Jimmy Miller, sisters Linda Crofut and Kathy Kelly, and eight grandchildren.

Featued Image by Photo by David Redfern/Redferns