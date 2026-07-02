“I Just Don’t Know if I’d Be Very Good at It”: The One Career Move Luke Combs Says He’ll Never Make

Luke Combs is going to stick to singing. During an appearance on Taste of Country Nights, the singer revealed that he doesn’t have an interest in acting.

“I just don’t know if I’d be very good at it,” he admitted.

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That’s not the only reason he doesn’t have the acting bug, though.

“Gosh, it’s hard to have time to do anything but raise the boys and do these shows at the moment,” he said. “[There’s] definitely no time on the schedule for it.”

Luke Combs’ Busy Schedule

Combs isn’t kidding about his busy schedule. After releasing his latest album, The Way I Am, in March, the singer kicked off his My Kinda Saturday Night Tour.

Combs wrapped up the North American leg of the tour in June. That came the same month that he performed at Alan Jackson’s final show.

“Last night was so special in so many ways. It was truly a night that I needed more than I even realized,” Combs wrote on Instagram after the Nissan Stadium concert. “Getting asked to help honor someone like @officialalanjackson was surreal. The impact he’s had on me, so many others, and country music as a whole can’t be overstated.”

“Not only did I get to go up on stage and sing ‘Hard Hat and a Hammer,’ an all timer for me. I got to feel like a fan for the first time in so long I can’t remember,” he continued. “I watched some of the best country singers in the world stand side stage and go back in time, laugh, cry, sing along, and take themselves back to the feeling that started it all for us. I hung out with my wife, my mom, some old friends, some new friends, ate cookout at 1am, and had a damn BLAST while I was doing it.”

Looking back, Combs noted that the evening was “one of those nights I’ll never forget.”

“I shook one of my heroes hands and got to thank him for everything he’s done for us,” he marveled. “God I love country music.”

Next up, Combs is getting ready to head to Europe for six more shows.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

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