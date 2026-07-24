19-Year-Old Rising Country Singer Shares Health Update After Life-Threatening Medical Emergency

Waylon Wyatt expected July 17 to be a day of celebration. After years of hard work and sacrifice, his debut album, Dustpiles, landed on streaming platforms. Packed with songs like “Box of Bones,” Wyatt promoted the album with a special performance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. As Wyatt’s career continued to expand, sepsis overshadowed the release of his debut album. While under the care of doctors, Wyatt offered an update about his health.

Posting a few pictures of himself having fun in the hospital, Wyatt seemed to be in high spirits. “I got out of the hospital in Montana earlier this week and have been in Nashville with family seeing specialists this week. I’m so grateful to be on the mend and can’t tell y’all how much I appreciate all y’alls support through this.”

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Although grateful for the support, Wyatt couldn’t help but remember what he had to cancel due to the illness. “It broke my heart to have to cancel the Dustpiles release show, UTBS and my Opry debut that was supposed to be tonight. Those were bucket list shows for me but I’ll do everything I can to get back to big sky and we’ll have a new Opry date for y’all soon.”

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Waylon Wyatt Thanks Fans For Keeping His Dream Alive

Just the start of his career, Wyatt had more than enough time to leave his signature on the genre. But for now, he was simply living in the moment. And to make sure he showered his friends, family, and fans with love, he added, “There’s so many people I want to thank rn. First of all to you guys I wouldn’t be where I am without y’all and the fact that I’m even able to tour and put music out in the first place is such a blessing and wouldn’t be possible without you.”

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Having been hospitalized since July 17, Wyatt remained in good spirits as doctors continued searching for answers. While his recovery is still ongoing, the rising country star made it clear he’s focused on getting healthy first before returning to the stage and celebrating the milestone of his debut album.

Gaining over 48,000 likes, fans urged Wyatt to take it easy while he recovered. And although it might take some time before he returns to the spotlight, fans promised they would be waiting.

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)