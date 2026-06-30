“I Love You With All My Heart”: Reba McEntire’s Emotional Tribute to Alan Jackson at His Final Show

Reba McEntire may not have been at Alan Jackson’s final show in person, but she made sure to send her love.

Before the epic concert kicked off, many tribute videos played on the big screens at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium.

Videos by American Songwriter

In her clip, McEntire told Jackson, “You’ve done it in style. I’m so proud of you. I’m glad to get to do shows with you, hang out with you, and I love you with all my heart.”

It’s not the first time McEntire has praised her longtime pal. Last year, McEntire introduced Jackson’s performance at the ACM Awards, which came as he won the first-ever ACM Alan Jackson Lifetime Achievement Award.

“In 1990, an artist from Newnan, Georgia, burst onto the country music scene with his debut album, Here in the Real World,” McEntire said. “Since then, he’s given us hit after hit, and defined moments in history.”

Stars Who Paid Tribute to Alan Jackson Ahead of His Final Show

McEntire wasn’t the only star to praise Jackson the night of his final show. Keith Urban, Randy Travis, and Ella Langley also sent in videos of their own.

“If we could all just have half of the career that you’ve had, then all of our dreams would be made,” Langley said. “I’m jealous of everyone who gets to see your last show. I wish I could be there, but I know it’s going to be a great one. Soak it in. You’ve worked so hard. I’m just honored that I get to even be in the time that Alan Jackson was putting out music.”

The last tribute of the night came from Taylor Swift, who thanked Jackson for his “decades of unbelievable songwriting, and your performances, and the ways you’ve given so much to us, the fans.”

“I appreciate you so much for the ways that you have just treated me and other artists and writers with such support and encouragement over the years,” she added. “I am so excited for you doing your show and just appreciate you so much. Love you!”

In addition to the virtual love, Jackson got plenty of in-person tributes. Riley Green, Carrie Underwood, and Lainey Wilson were among the superstars that opened up the show by covering one of Jackson’s songs each.

The star-studded group also performed “Pop a Top” together. They then welcomed Jackson to the stage for the final full-length concert of his career.

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM

