“I Was Sure That I Was Gonna Die”: ‘The Voice’ Winner Breaks Silence After Accidentally Shooting Himself

While continuing to expand his career in country music, tragedy struck when news surfaced that Sundance Head accidentally shot himself while on his Texas ranch. At the time, his wife, Misty Head, continuously kept fans in the loop about how her husband was doing. At the same time, Head’s agent, Trey Newman, also shared details about how it happened. With Head able to make it to the hospital to receive treatment, it appears the rising star is now breaking his silence surrounding the incident.

Looking to spend some time out hunting, Head found himself in the hospital after accidentally shooting himself. Wanting to share his side of the story, the country singer posted a video of himself sitting in front of a Christmas tree. Taking a moment to thank all the medical staff at UT Tyler Hospital, Head said, “I was sure that I was gonna die. It was one of the craziest things that’s ever happened to me … But I really wanted to come on here and tell you guys that I am alive. I’m in a lot of pain. I was shot accidentally in the stomach. I was alone.”

Sundance Head Thanks Those Who Stopped To Help

Having survived a gunshot, Head seemed to have a new outlook on life. “I have a lot of life left, and that’s what I was telling these ladies and gentlemen that [were] trying to keep me alive during the whole process, man. I just, really, I’m so thankful for the first responders. They did a wonderful job.”

While the medical staff were able to save Head, the country singer promised it wouldn’t be possible without a kind strangers who stopped to help him. “I’m telling you what, buddy, I was at the end of the road. So, I am really, really fortunate and thankful for the couple of gentlemen that did turn around, and I want to tell you honestly that I love you and I’m so thankful that you were in my life at that moment. And it wasn’t a chance meeting between us. And I look forward to spending more time with you in the future.”

Lastly, Head thanked his fans for rallying around him when he needed it the most. “So, I really love you, really thank you, and look forward to sharing the rest of the story with you.”

