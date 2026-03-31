Throughout his early career in music, Christopher North performed with groups like The Proons, Thee Exceptions, and The Livin End. But his career took a different path in 1970 when he helped form the progressive rock group, Ambrosia. Over the decades that followed, the band released a total of five studio albums. Their last, Road Island, was released in 1982. While North still explored his love for music, he sadly passed away at 75.

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On Monday, Ambrosia shared the news that North had passed away. Posting a picture of the musician throughout the years, it highlighted his enduring legacy. “We honor the legendary life and career of our dearest family member Christopher North, the ‘Hammond B3 King’ whose sonic architecture defined a generation of progressive and soft rock. A founding member since 1970, he was a keyboard wizard who brought an unmatched intensity and emotional depth to every performance.”

Deeming North nothing short of a “wizard” when it came to music, Ambrosia promised, “We will always remember ‘Northwind’ for his fiery, ‘intense’ stage presence—a legacy that began when he was first discovered playing in a dimly lit room, his organ topped with a bottle of wine.”

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Chris North Suffered Numerous Health Issues

Although a moment of mourning for fans, the post proved how much the people around North cared for the musician. While talented, he was also a friend and brother to those he toured with. “Christopher North’s work did more than just fill airwaves; it created ‘aural landscapes’ that balanced virtuosity with soulful, radio-friendly hooks. We celebrate a true craftsman of the classic rock era whose lush piano lines and soaring organ swells will remain timeless.”

As fans filled the comments with love, praise, and respect for North, no cause of death was revealed. In 2024, it was announced that the musician was diagnosed with throat cancer. But only a year later, Ambrosia celebrated his successful cancer battle. North’s health problems only worsened after he was struck by a car while leaving a restaurant.

While his passing marks the loss of a true innovator, North’s influence will always be remembered as he left his legacy woven into the very sound of Ambrosia.



(KNOW YOUR CELEBRITIES, 2026)