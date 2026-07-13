“I’d Love To See That, but I Ain’t Holding My Breath”: Jamey Johnson Says This 90s Country Icon Has Been Overlooked by the Grand Ole Opry

Jamey Johnson wants Tracy Lawrence to became a member of the Grand Ole Opry. During an appearance on Lawrence’s TL’s Road House podcast, Johnson spoke about what an honor it was to be inducted into the Opry.

“To say the least, it’s a humble honor to get to be a member of the Opry,” Johnson said. “It has the job of representing country music past, present and future all at the same time.”

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Though Johnson made his Opry debut in 2005, he didn’t become a member until 17 years later.

“Unfortunately for a lot of us years ago, they weren’t interested in bringing in too many new members,” Johnson said. “For the longest time, that really got to be a burr in my saddle. I was getting to the point where I didn’t want to play it anymore because I wanted it so bad.”

“I wanted to be a member ever since I moved to town,” he added. “And I kind of always knew that I was called to be a member.”

Jamey Johnson Advocates for Tracy Lawrence to Join the Opry

Johnson continued by asking, “Who else should be a member of the Grand Ole Opry, but somebody that cares whether it lives on or doesn’t live on?”

“The ones of us who do care should be filling up that membership,” he said. “I think that’s what they’ve been doing over the past several years… They know that they left a bunch of you guys out back in the ’90s.”

Indeed, though Lawrence made his Opry debut in 1991, he’s yet to be inducted into the organization.

“If you were to become a member now, you’d be 2027 celebrating your first year. There’s just something a little off about that,” Johnson said. “But I think this current team at the Opry, they’re working real hard to correct some of those overlookings and things like that.”

Johnson ended the conversation by telling Lawrence, “I hope you come play the Opry and I hope they make you a member. I hope you get to walk out there and have Tracy Lawrence night at the Opry.”

“I’d love to see that,” Lawrence answered, “but I ain’t holding my breath.”

Whether or not Lawrence earns Opry membership, he still has plans to play the venue. On July 14, Lawrence will perform alongside Lee Brice, ERNEST, and others in honor of Johnson’s birthday.

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