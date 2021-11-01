Aoife O’Donovan Announces 2022 Tour Dates

Grammy Award-winning singer Aoife O’Donovan will be hitting the road this spring. The TK singer announced new tour dates for 2022 in support of her forthcoming album Age of Apathy, set for January 21, 2022, on Yep Roc Records.

The 30-date trek kicks off on January 26 in Glasgow, UK, making stops in Ireland and Austria before heading to the States on February 24 with dates in Brooklyn, New York; Santa Barbara, California; Scottsdale, Arizona and Denver, Colorado.

Fan presale will take place on Wednesday, November 3rd at 10:00 am local time, with a general sale beginning Friday, November 5th.

According to the announcement, “A portion of all presale tickets will support the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, a grassroots organization dedicated to ending disenfranchisement and discrimination against people with convictions.”

Prior to the tour announcement, O’Donovan released her latest song “Prodigal Daughter,” the second track from Age of Apathy.

You can learn more about the organization’s mission here, and find all dates and additional information about Aoife’s tour HERE.

2022 EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

January 26 – Mitchell Theatre – Glasgow, UK

January 28 – Out To Lunch Festival at Rosemary Street Church – Belfast, UK *

January 29 – Liberty Hall – Dublin, IE *

January 30 – Live at St. Luke’s – Cork, IE *

February 1 – St. Paul’s Church — Birmingham, UK *

February 2 — Barbican, Milton Court Concert Hall – London, UK *

February 3 – Hallé St. Peter’s – Manchester, UK *

February 4 – Sage 2 – Gateshead, UK *

February 5 – Junction 2 – Cambridge, UK *

February 8 – Tivoli Vredenburg – Utrecht, NL *

February 9 – Alice – Copenhagen, DK *

February 11 – Haus der Musik 2 – Vienna, AT *

February 12 – Orpheum – Graz, AT *



SPRING 2022 DATES

February 24 – Bolivia, NC – Odell Williamson Auditorium

February 25 – Washington DC – Kennedy Center’s Terrace Theater

February 26 – Fairfield, CT – The Warehouse

February 27 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

March 1 – Portsmouth, NH – The Music Hall

March 2 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

March 3 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

March 5 – Albany, NY – Swyer Theatre

April 7 – Berkeley, CA – Freight & Salvage ^

April 9 – Grass Valley, CA – Center for the Arts ^

April 10 – Carmel, CA – Sunset Center ^

April 12 – Santa Barbara, CA – Lobero Theatre ^

April 13 – La Jolla, CA – The Loft

April 14 – West Hollywood, CA – The Troubadour ^

April 15 – Scottsdale, AZ – Virginia Piper Theatre ^

May 13 – Hamilton, MT – Bitterroot Performing Arts Center ^

May 14 – Denver, CO – First Baptist Church ^



* support from Donovan Woods

^ support from Taylor Ashton

Photo credit: Omar Cruz