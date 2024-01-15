Innings Music Festival 2024: Lineup, How To Buy Tickets, & More

The 2024 Innings Music Festival is just around the corner and fans couldn’t be more excited for two phenomenal weekends filled with some of the best acts in music. The first weekend takes place in Tempe, Arizona on February 23rd and 24th while the second “Extra Innings” festival will be held the next weekend of March 1st and 2nd at the same venue.

The first weekend of the Innings Music Festival features some standout acts sure to draw any festival fan’s attention. Friday will be headlined by the classic Red Hot Chili Peppers and Saturday will be headlined by Grammy-nominated Hozier.

The second weekend is just as good as the first, giving fans a good reason to come to both. Friday night of the Extra Innings Music Festival will be headlined by Chris Stapleton and Saturday will be headlined by the Dave Matthews Band and Noah Kahan.

If you want to see Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier, and more live at the Innings Music Festival, tickets will be available through StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Baseball fans should be excited to hear that there will be a wide range of baseball-related games and activities to play on the festival grounds while you’re warming up to hear some music. The MLB’s spring training isn’t too far away from the festival either, adding another great activity to your trip to Tempe.

Inning’s food selection is another great reason to go. The fest hosts local vendors to offer their festival-goers some of the best food from the southwest. No matter what ticket type you have, you’ll have access to all of the food and drink sellers on the festival’s grounds.

If you want to go to this year’s Innings Music Festival, we suggest acting fast. The festival is just a few short weeks away and tickets are already moving quickly, so buy yours now. To get official tickets to this year’s Inning’s Festival, head to StubHub or click here.

Innings Music Festival Lineup

FAQs

When do tickets for the 2024 Innings Music Festival go on sale?

Tickets for both the Innings and Extra Innings Music Festival are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the 2024 Innings Music Festival?

You can buy official tickets to see Third Eye Blind and more at the Innings Music Festival directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Innings Music Festival?

There aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Innings Music Festival because tickets are on sale now.

How much do Innings Music Festival tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

There are several different pricing tiers for Innings Music Festival 2024, including General Admission, General Admission+, VIP, Platinum, and more.

Each tier comes with unique benefits that fit different festival-goers’ wants and needs. If you just want to go for the performances, General Admission may be the best tier for you. If you want an exclusive experience (and access to your very own private bar), we’d point you in the direction of the VIP tier.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

StubHub has set a limit of 12 tickets per transaction for Innings Music Festival 2024. If you want to buy more tickets, you might be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

Regular General Admission tickets to the Innings Music Festival 2024 grant you entry to the festival and allow you to purchase food and beverages from vendors. VIP tickets give you a little more access as well as a host of benefits, including entry to exclusive areas, a dedicated location for merchandise, and much more.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Innings Music Festival?

It doesn’t look like there will be any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the 2024 Innings Music Festival.

The 2024 Innings Music Festival will be held at the Tempe Beach Park and Arts Park in Tempe, Arizona on February 23rd and 24th. The Extra Innings Festival will be held the following weekend, March 1st and 2nd, and will feature an all-new lineup held at the same venue.

Is there an age restriction for the Innings Music Festival?

There isn’t an age restriction for the Innings Music Festival and children 7 and under get in free with a ticket-holding adult.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

Can I bring a camera or recording device to the Innings Music Festival?

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at Innings Music Festival?

Yes, there will be a merchandise table for festival-goers who want some fun items. VIP and Platinum ticket holders will have access to exclusive merchandise tables as well.

What happens if the festival is postponed or canceled?

If the festival is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the festival is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets to the Innings Music Festival 2024 directly through StubHub or by clicking here.

