Two Step Inn 2024: Lineup, How To Buy Tickets, & More

One of the best festivals in country music, the Two Step Inn Festival, is just around the corner and fans are clamoring for ways to buy tickets. It’s no surprise, as the lineups for both Saturday and Sunday are filled with enough talent to make any festival-goer jump for joy.

Videos by American Songwriter

This year’s Two Step Inn Music Festival will take place in Georgetown, Texas on April 20th and 21st. Saturday will be headlined by “Long Live Cowgirls” singer Cody Johnson while Sunday will be headlined by The Turnpike Troubadours and Hank Williams Jr., three of the most electric performers in Country music.

If you want to see Megan Moroney and more live at the Two Step Inn Music Festival, tickets will be available through StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

While the headliners are certainly drawing some attention, there are a ton of other acts performing on both Saturday and Sunday that are worth mentioning. Some of the other notable performers include Colter Wall, Martina McBride, Clint Black, and everyone’s favorite country singer Ludacris.

All ticket holders will have access to all of the food choices on the festival grounds, including national favorites and local bites from neighboring restaurants. Two Step Inn promises to bring the best flavors of Texas to their festival, giving even more of a reason to go.

If you’re interested in one of the hottest music festivals in Texas, we recommend buying tickets now. There isn’t much time before the fest and they’re already moving quickly. To get your own official tickets to Two Step Inn Festival 2024, head to StubHub or click here.

Two Step Inn Festival 2024 Lineup

Courtesy of Two Step Inn

FAQs

When do tickets for the 2024 Two Step Inn Music Festival go on sale?

Tickets for the 2024 Two Step Inn Music Festival are on sale now.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the 2024 Two Step Inn Music Festival?

You can buy official tickets to see Rodeo Starr and more at the Two Step Inn Music Festival directly through StubHub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Two Step Inn Festival?

There aren’t any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Two Step Inn Music Festival because tickets are on sale now.

How much do Two Step Inn Festival tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

There are several different pricing tiers for Two Stepp Inn Music Festival 2024, including Giddy Up (General Admission), Giddy Up+ (General Admission+), Saddle Up, Big Hoss (VIP), Y’all Access, and more.

Each tier comes with unique benefits that fit different festival-goers’ wants and needs. If you just want to go for the performances, General Admission may be the best tier for you. If you want an exclusive experience (and access to your very own private bar), we’d point you in the direction of the VIP tier.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

StubHub has set a limit of 20 tickets per transaction for the Two Step Inn Music Festival 2024. If you want to buy more tickets, you might be able to do so in a separate transaction.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

Regular General Admission tickets to the Two Step Inn Music Festival 2024 grant you entry to the festival and allow you to purchase food and beverages from vendors. VIP tickets give you a little more access as well as a host of benefits, including entry to exclusive areas, a dedicated location for merchandise, and much more.

Are there any meet-and-greet or backstage pass opportunities for the Two Step Inn Music Festival?

The highest tier you can purchase, the Y’all Access ticket package, grants you access to the “Artist’s Village” where you, presumably, will have access to some of the festival’s artists. This tier starts at above $10,000, making it perfect for a dedicated fan who doesn’t worry about the word “budget” too much.

The 2024 Two Step Inn Festival will be held at San Gabriel Park in Georgetown, Texas on April 20th and April 21st.

Is there an age restriction for the Two Step Inn Music Festival?

There isn’t an age restriction for the Two Step Inn Music Festival.

Can I get a refund or exchange my ticket if I can’t attend?

Ticket refunds and exchanges are subject to the venue’s policy. Please contact the venue directly for more information.

Can I bring a camera or recording device to the Two Step Inn Music Festival?

You can bring personal recording equipment like the camera on your phone but you won’t be allowed to bring professional camera equipment or a camera bag.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the Two Step Inn Music Festival?

Yes, there will be a merchandise table for festival-goers who want some fun items. Big Hoss and Y’all Access ticket holders will have access to exclusive merchandise tables as well.

What happens if the festival is postponed or canceled?

If the festival is postponed, your tickets will be valid for the new date. If the festival is canceled, you will be eligible for a refund. Please note that this information is subject to change.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

You can avoid scams and counterfeit tickets by purchasing official tickets to the Two Step Inn Music Festival 2024 directly through StubHub or by clicking here.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.