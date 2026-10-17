Is ‘Saturday Night Live’ New Tonight (October 17, 2026)? Host & Musical Guest Details

Last weekend, Saturday Night Live made headlines when Shane Gillis took the famed stage. From the start, the comedian caught a mountain of backlash over his comments about the current state of local gyms. He might have also found himself on the wrong side of Lorne Michaels when he accidentally said “f***” on NBC. Completely taking over headlines, another Saturday is finally here. And with that – here is everything you need to know about tonight’s episode and if it is new.

Following what easily became one of the most controversial episodes in recent seasons, SNL decided to take a break. Not the news fans wanted to hear, the hiatus marked the first break of season 52. Over the last few weeks, the cast of SNL stood alongside hosts like Gillis, Dakota Johnson, and Jalen Brunson. It was Brunson who helped kick off the season premiere. He welcomed KATSEYE as the musical guest.

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With no new episode of SNL airing tonight, NBC wasn’t about to leave the schedule empty. But instead of a new episode, SNL will repeat the season premiere with Brunson and KATSEYE. Although not a new episode, Brunson’s time on SNL brought a hilarious opening monologue that featured Stephen A. Smith admitting he was wrong. Well, somewhat.

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It was a great year for Brunson. Not only did 2026 mark his first time hosting SNL, but it came after the New York Knicks won the NBA Championship in over five decades. Truly a historic moment for Brunson and New York, the NBA star wanted to address the critics who often claimed that the Knicks couldn’t win the championship. And one of those critics was none other than Smith.

Deciding to make a public apology, Smith appeared on stage. The only problem – it was Kenan Thompson wearing a convincing costume. But no matter the absurdity, Brunson finally got the apology he desperately wanted.

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As for fans, they loved the mix between sports and comedy. “We’ve waited decades for the Knicks to receive this amount of praise. I’m so happy for this Team!! Knicks in 5ive!!” Another fan added, “Kenan walking on with that big fake five-head as Stephen A. Smith freaking KILLED me!!!”

For fans wanting to relive Brunson’s time on SNL, don’t miss the repeat tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. And while another week without a new episode might sting, the wait won’t last forever. SNL will return on October 31 with Inde Navarrette hosting and Gracie Abrams serving as the musical guest.

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for SCAD)