Is the New Season of ‘The Voice’ Airing Tonight (February 23, 2026)? New Rules & Familiar Coaches

Just ahead of Christmas, The Voice celebrated the season finale when crowning Aiden Ross as the winner of season 28. Although it was barely three months ago, the producers are ready to bring back The Voice. But unlike other seasons, season 29 will have a few changes for coaches Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and John Legend. Having promoted the special Battle of Champions season, fans want to know – is there a new season of The Voice airing tonight?

The wait is officially over. That’s right, tonight, a new season of The Voice will start with Clarkson, Levine, and Legend taking their seats in the famous red chairs. But again, this isn’t a regular season. For the Battle of Champions, the producers called back three past winners. With all three coaches understanding what it takes to win the competition, the contestants will face the toughest competition yet as the season begins tonight.

But what should you expect? The Battle of Champions will introduce one of the new elements during the blind auditions. The Triple Turn Competition offers a special Super Steal to the winning coach. How do they win? The Triple Turn Competition consisted of the coaches trying to get the most 3-Chair Turns.

Kelly Clarkson Heads Into ‘The Voice: Battle Of Champions’ With The Most Wins

Winning the Triple Turn Competition brought the coach more than bragging rights. For the coach who holds the Super Steal, they can use it during the Battles. It also has the power to negate a steal from another coach.

Just a sample of what fans can expect during the first episode of Battle of Champions, Clarkson walks into the competition a clear favorite. Looking at her past on the show, she holds four wins. Coming in second is Levine with three wins. And last is Legend with only one win. While Clarkson and Levine might have a few more wins than Legend, all three are thrilled that Blake Shelton decided not to return. He holds 9 wins over 23 seasons.

Not wanting to give away all the surprises for season 28, don’t miss the season premiere of The Voice: Battle of Champions, airing tonight at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and available to stream the following day on Peacock.

