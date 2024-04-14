Is There a New Episode of ‘American Idol’ Tonight, April 14, 2024? How to Watch

Over the last few weeks, season 22 of American Idol proved to be one of the best seasons yet as the contestants showcased their wide range of talent. With the season seeming to fly by, fans continuously watch as Katy Perry prepares for her end on American Idol. Although many want to know who will take over for Perry when the time comes, there is still a way to go before the judges and the contestants find their way to the finale. And with the competition heating up and the weekend here, here are all the details you need to know about tonight’s episode and what to expect.

Videos by American Songwriter

While American Idol is known to take some breaks throughout the season, don’t worry – tonight, the top 20 singers will find themselves back on the stage, preparing for another performance. With the contestants watching their numbers dwindle, the pressure continues to mount as they all push to prove their star power on stage and behind a mic. And with a new episode airing tonight, the singer will need to dig deep if they want to keep their dreams alive.

[RELATED: Fans Urge ‘American Idol’ to Make Jelly Roll a Full-Time Judge With Katy Perry Exiting]

Katy Perry Discusses Future After ‘American Idol’

With a new episode airing tonight on ABC, Perry recently sat down with Good Morning America to discuss her time on the show, what is next, and her thoughts on fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. As for her time on the show, she said, “It’s been incredible to be on this journey with them.”

Having watched singers perform for her over the years, Perry admitted to wanting to get back to the stage. “I feel so connected to America that I want to go out there again and sing and play music and hold their hands and [tour] and bring my daughter and show her and all that stuff.” With the contestants helping inspire her, Perry continued, “They also remind us about the fight, because we can get a little bit, you know, complacent here or there, but then they give us that energy again.”

As for her fellow judges, Perry joked when it came to the person who should take her spot. Explaining that her time on American Idol may not be over, she insisted her replacement be

“Someone that can put up with Luke and Lionel.”

Don’t miss American Idol, airing tonight on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)