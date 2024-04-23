Is There a New Episode of ‘The Voice’ Tonight, April 23, 2024?

Unfortunately, a new episode of The Voice won’t air tonight. It’s a shame because the Playoffs are in full swing and viewers across the country are itching to see who will move on to the next round. Unfortunately, everyone will have to wait until next Monday (April 29) to see what happens next.

The stakes are higher than ever on The Voice which makes the lack of a new episode tonight that much more unfortunate. Last night, artists from two teams took the stage to compete for their chance to stay in the game. Fans will have to wait until Monday to see who goes home and who advances on Team Reba and Team Chance. At the same time, fans know who Dan + Shay and John Legend will take to the Lives.

The Voice will return at its regular time on Monday. It will air at 8/7c on NBC. Fans will also be able to tune into the show on streaming platforms that offer live TV and NBC programming. YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo TV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, and Philo are among the platforms that will offer a live broadcast of the show. Additionally, it will be available to stream on-demand the next day on Peacock.

Fortunately for fans, the schedule will go back to normal starting Monday, May 6 when the Live Rounds start. So, there is only one more week of this augmented schedule.

Who Is Moving on to the Next Round on The Voice

Last night, Team Legend and Team Dan + Shay whittled their team down to three artists to move on to the next round. Team Reba and Team Chance will do so on Monday.

Dan + Shay’s Team

Karen Waldrup

Madison Curbelo

Tae Lewis

Chance The Rapper’s Team

Maddi Jane

Nadège

Rletto

Serenity Arce

Kyle Schuesler

John Legend’s Team

Nathan Chester

Bryan Olesen

Zoe Levert

Reba McEntire’s Team

Asher HaVon

L. Rodgers

Josh Sanders

Justin & Jeremy Garcia

Jackie Romeo

Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images