What Time Does ‘The Voice’ Start Tonight? How to Watch the Final Night of Blind Auditions

Tonight, March 12, is the final night of the blind auditions on The Voice, and the coaches are filling up the final spots on their teams with promising talent. They’ll possibly be getting pickier as the auditions go on, wanting to snag the best of the best to nurture and teach. However, it’s also possible the coaches will be feeling the heat to finally fill up their teams. The Voice airs on NBC at 8 pm Eastern and will be available the next day on Peacock.

Recently on the show, the pitches are getting more high-stakes and insults are being thrown around like hotcakes between the coaches. Reba McEntire tried wooing a potential country star with a country star of her own, which didn’t work. Dan + Shay exchanged barbs with John Legend, and the duo serenaded a contestant and her fiancé after they failed to turn their chair for her.

First, McEntire called in a (pretend) favor with none other than Keith Urban when she heard contestant Ronnie Wilson sing Zayn Malik’s “Pillowtalk.” She was fighting against John Legend, and pulled the trick card up her sleeve—pantomiming a phone call to Urban in an attempt to sway Ronnie to join her team. She pulled out all the stops, but that wasn’t enough to get the young singer to go her way. Ronnie ended up joining Team Legend.

Hijinks, Insults, and a First Dance on The Voice

Dan + Shay also got into it with Legend over a firefighter’s rendition of Morgan Wallen’s “Sand In My Boots.” Ducote Talmage took the stage and delivered a performance that amazed the coaches and earned a chair turn from Legend and Dan + Shay.

Legend made his pitch first, telling Ducote that he would potentially get “lost in the sea” of country singers on Dan + Shay’s team. He urged the young firefighter to do something “revolutionary” by picking Team Legend.

However, Dan + Shay didn’t take too kindly to that. They admitted that Legend had some points, but also boldly claimed “You aren’t in country, you don’t know anything about country.” They pitched the duo aspect of their coaching style, reassuring Ducote that he would have two songwriters to help him. He eventually chose Dan + Shay.

Finally, the devilish duo got up to shenanigans again when they performed their song “From the Ground Up” in an impromptu first dance for a young couple. Zoe Levert and her fiancé, Ryan, danced together on The Voice stage after Zoe admitted she thought about using Dan + Shay’s song for their wedding. While they didn’t turn for her, putting her automatically on Team Legend, they still put on a show.

Be sure to tune in tonight (March 12) at 8 pm Eastern on NBC to catch more of the hijinks and high stakes on The Voice.