Massive Ozzy Osbourne Statue Revealed at France’s Hellfest: “Absolutely Stunning”

In July, the music industry will take a moment to celebrate the one-year anniversary of Ozzy Osbourne’s death. Only a few weeks after taking the stage with Black Sabbath for one last show, the Prince of Darkness passed away. And since that moment, fans and artists have honored both the icon and his legacy. But recently, Sharon Osbourne praised the Hellfest music festival for unveiling a massive statue of the singer that towers nearly 20 feet.

Kicking off Hellfest on June 18, fans quickly noticed the statue of Ozzy. It is nearly impossible to miss as it reaches almost 20 feet in the air. While other statues have been criticized in the past, Sharon considered Ozzy’s version to be nothing short of stunning.

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Posting a video of the statue on Instagram, Sharon wrote, “I’m sorry I couldn’t be at Hellfest for the unveiling of Ozzy’s statue. Unfortunately I had an unexpected trip to the hospital earlier in the week. A big thank you Olivier Garnier, Ben Barbaud and everyone at Hellfest. Special thank you to @philippe_pasqua_officiel for the absolutely stunning statue!”

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Fans Worried About Sharon As Ozzy Osbourne Goes Digital

While showing Ozzy reaching his arms out, flashing his signature smile, a description at the base of the statue reads, “Let the Madness Begin.” As thousands of fans loved the tribute to Ozzy, many were worried about Sharon.

In her post, Sharon explained how she couldn’t make it to Hellfest due to a hospital visit. Not giving away too many details about the visit, fans commented:

“What an awesome statue of Ozzy! Hope you are feeling better and it’s nothing serious.” “Hope you are feeling much much much better now.” “Love Ozzy’s statue. Hope you are doing ok! Love you, too!” “I hope you are okay Sharon!!! There is no Ozzy without Sharon or Sharon without Ozzy! We all love you both.” “Sharon I hope your feeling better and hope your doing well much love to you Sharon and your beautiful family as well.”

As Sharon recovers from her illness, the Osbourne family continues to immortalize Ozzy when announcing that an avatar version of the singer will be coming to the US later this summer.

Using AI to power the new avatar, Jack Osbourne promised, “It’s kind of scary how it’s really very accurate.”

With Hellfest honoring Ozzy and new projects still on the horizon, it seems the singer’s legacy continues to evolve even after his passing. And although Sharon missed the unveiling, the statue served as another reminder of how much Ozzy meant to fans around the world.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)