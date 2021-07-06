Blake Shelton Performs Controversial Song “Minimum Wage” on Macy’s 4th of July Stage, After Secret Marriage to Gwen Stefani

Country star Blake Shelton celebrated Independence Day with a thrilling performance of his hit song “Minimum Wage” from Nashville as part of NBC’s Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular. The track served as the second single from his 12th studio album Body Language, which was released in May.

The 45-year-old singer was joined by Black Pumas, Coldplay, OneRepublic, Reba McEntire, Jonas Brothers, Marshmello, Allyson Felix, Simone Manuel, Tatyana McFadden, and Jessica Long for the two-hour special, hosted by Renée Elise Goldsberry and Ryan Eggold.

The pre-recorded set aired on NBC one day after Shelton announced he wed his fiancé, Gwen Stefani, in a private ceremony.

Engaged since October of 2020, the couple recently made headlines when they filed for a marriage license this past week. Stefani and Shelton announced they would have a ceremony over the weekend, making this year’s Fourth of July even more special.

Earlier this year, Shelton received criticism over his hit single’s lyrics. Although meant as a tribute to his love for his now-wife, some critics believed Shelton’s words were “tone-deaf.” Many Twitter users blasted the artist on the platform, calling the country star “out of touch” with the nation’s current economic crisis.

He acknowledged the response in several interviews. He revealed on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that he earned minimum wage before he was a superstar country singer, but defended his song in an interview with CMT:

“It’s literally a love song about how if times are tight and you ain’t got much money—as long as you have love and you’re happy—at the end of the day, that’s all any of us can really hope for. You got it if you got that. That’s all that matters.”