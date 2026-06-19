Jelly Roll Pauses New York Concert to Set the Record Straight on His Relationship With Bunnie Xo

Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo have built their entire careers on being honest. In an industry known for rumors and lies, the country singer offered a different outlook. Always opting to share the truth, no matter how tough, the former couple was deemed a powerhouse as Jelly Roll dominated country music while Bunnie Xo helmed her Dumb Blondes podcast. But sadly, the pair shocked fans recently when Jelly Roll filed for divorce. And while the internet exploded with claims, the hitmaker decided to set the record straight during his recent concert.

On Thursday night, Jelly Roll took the stage in Saratoga, New York, excited to entertain the fans who packed the venue. But during the show, he took a moment to address his divorce to Bunnie Xo. Although a divorce can turn ugly real quick, Jelly Roll proved that no matter what, Bunnie Xo will always be his best friend.

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But before speaking about Bunnie Xo, Jelly Roll had to tell the truth about the internet. “I wasn’t going to talk about this tonight, but while we’re talking about liars… the internet is a liar. It’s the only time and the only city I’m going to speak about this so break your camera phones out now.”

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Jelly Roll Looking Forward To The Next 20 Years With Bunnie Xo

Even before Jelly Roll told fans, most already had their phone at the ready. Tired of all the speculation and rumors, the singer insisted, “Me and my wife are best friends. We will always be best friends. We just got off the phone earlier today. Nobody cheated on nobody. She just did a whole podcast about it. You can go watch it. Every word of it is the truth.”

While not diving deep into the fake rumors circulating the internet, some believed that Bunnie Xo had feelings for Chad Kroeger. She instantly denied the claims, which the singer acknowledged.

Insisting it would be the only time he ever spoke on the divorce, Jelly Roll considered the decision not the end of their relationship, but a new chapter. “Bunnie, I love you baby. Thank you for those 10 years. They were incredible. Thank you for the next 10 years of friendship and 20 beyond that.”

Although their marriage might be over, Jelly Roll made it clear that his bond with Bunnie Xo is forever. Putting rumors to rest, the singer promised fans that love and respect will always define their relationship.

(Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)