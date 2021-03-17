On a recent episode of BobbyCast, country star Jimmie Allen spoke frankly about Morgan Wallen, the use of the N-word, and online furor surrounding the incident. “There has to be consequences, and that’s the problem with his other outbursts or reckless behavior, there were never any consequences,” Allen tells host and radio personality Bobby Bones.

“I feel like this whole situation could have been avoided if there would have been consequences for his other actions. But I’m glad that there’s consequences because you have to be held accountable for what you said,” he continues.

In early February, a video surfaced of Wallen returning home after a night out with his buddies in Nashville. The clip, filmed by his neighbor, captures the group causing quite a ruckus, and Wallen is heard using the N-word several times. As one might expect, the revelation caused a fervor of impassioned opinions online.

While also sharing his own thoughts via Twitter, Allen actually reached out to Wallen personally. “I just kept it 100. I said, ‘Bro, no matter how drunk you get, there’s three things we can’t do: you can’t say the F-word if you ain’t gay, you can’t say the N-word if you ain’t Black, and you can’t beat women.’ There’s three things.”

Allen also expresses frustration over the many Twitter users declaring “I’m so offended”; “I can’t believe that you would do this”; and “I’m so hurt.” He explains his point of view: “When people start to use words like offended, the word offended is weird to me because my Grandfather taught me at a young age, when someone says something to someone else, not directed at you that doesn’t affect you. The only way that you can become offended, is if you are so self-absorbed [that] you make something about you that’s not about you.”

He then takes a moment to reflect upon something his late father once told him. “He said, ‘Son, you are one of the few Black artists in country music. There’s not a lot of you in country. So, when things happen in country music that White people don’t understand, you are the person that they can reach out to that’s in the format, that has that point of view as a Black male in America. You have to accept that responsibility, whether you like it or not.’”

After a written and video apology, Wallen has gone off the grid and remains largely absent from social media and the spotlight. Even so, his latest studio record Dangerous: The Double Album finishes its ninth week atop the Billboard 200 album chart.

You can listen to the full podcast episode here.